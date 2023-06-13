The Fandom Gets Real with the Super Carlin Brothers

Bonus Episode #3: The Super Carlin Brothers

In this special bonus episode, host Liz Long gets her nerd on with Ben & J Carlin, aka the Super Carlin Brothers. In our previous segment with them, we talked about their award wins, giving back to the community and much more. Today we're chatting about how they became content creators, how exciting it is to be involved with major international brands and acclaim, our Hogwarts houses and so much more. Grab your lightsabers and wands and enjoy this fun chat with the famous hometown locals, the Super Carlin Brothers!

×

_

Special thanks to Ben & J Carlin for their time— there's at least 120 more hours of nerd fun to be had with them! Be sure to catch learn our other podcast segment with them HERE as we chat about their 2023 Best of Roanoke Awards win as well as their business, community outreach and more.

Stay tuned for our next episode and be sure to get our latest issue on newsstands now or read even more at The Roanoker.com.

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

See our video below or on YouTube:

Bonus content featuring the Super Carlin Brothers

(Say hi to J & Ben Carlin aka the Super Carlin Brothers on Instagram or YouTube.)

Learn more about the Super Carlin Brothers in our coverage through The Roanoker:

From Print to Podcast, Episode 5 - Best of Roanoke Winners

40 Under 40: Benjamin Carlin

40 Under 40: Jonathan Carlin

Get to Know Bacon & Eggs Podcaster Tyler Carlin

Top Dog 2021: Indigo!

Love what you heard? Don't miss a single episode! Click here to subscribe and listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts from your favorite device!