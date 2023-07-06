Episode #7: Roanoke's Top Docs, Medical Technology Advancements, IV Therapy and How to Sleep Well

In our seventh episode, we’re chatting all about good health, thanks to our jam-packed July/August TOP DOCS issue! We show off the 2023 Top Docs winners as voted on by local health care professionals, as well as deeper looks at Chronic Illness, Primary Care Options, the State of Nursing, Exotic Procedures, Brain Health and so much more. Let’s welcome today’s guests, Dr. Christy Arthur, RevIVe Hydration Roanoke business owner and nurse Aimee Dickenson and cover doc and award-winning surgeon Dr. Al Hagy, Jr., to today’s episode! So sit back, relax and learn more about our region’s health care professionals, technology advancements and so much more! (And remember: Never lie to an X-ray technician — they can see right through you!)

Special thanks to our sponsor RevIVE Hydration Roanoke, and of course to our friends, Dr. Christy Arthur, Aimee Dickenson and Dr. Al Hagy, Jr., for sharing their knowledge in all things medical, and for all they do to help Roanokers maintain their health. Stay tuned for our next episode, where we dive into the education side of the July/August issue, and be sure to get our latest issue on newsstands now or read even more at The Roanoker.com. Thanks again for listening, and see you on the greenway as we walk to good health!

Segment 1 featuring Dr. Christy Arthur, primary care physician, certified life coach and sleep expert:

Learn more about Dr. Arthur and her practice, Ultra Primary Care, here.

Segment 2 featuring Aimee Dickenson, owner of RevIVe Hydration Roanoke and hardworking nurse:

Learn more about RevIVe Hydration Therapy here.

Segment 3 featuring Carilion Clinic's Dr. Al Hagy, Jr., cover star and 2023 Top Docs award winner:

Learn more about Dr. Hagy and his win in our article here.

