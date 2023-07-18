Bonus Episode #4: Celebrating Vinton IN the Middle of It All

In this special bonus episode of From Print to Podcast, we’re highlighting the Town of Vinton and their new 7th edition of the Vinton Magazine. We sit down with Vinton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Chewning and Chasity Barbour, Community Programs Director for the Town of Vinton and Vinton War Memorial Creator of events and programs, as we talk about how Vinton is really IN the middle of it all! Learn more about the magazine, including the cover stars' death-defying ladder climb in heels, plus so much more about what's inside, from public safety and transportation to all the ways to eat, play and celebrate the beloved, close-knit Town.

Special thanks to Angie Chewning and Chasity Barbour for their time!

We also want to thank our friends at RVTV, Civic Media for the Roanoke Valley, who showed off the fun we had in the studio. You can check out their fun, informative videos and much more over at RVTV.org. Catch episodes of "All Things Vinton" (including our episode where Angie takes over the mic!) by RVTV over on their YouTube page.

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

Bonus content featuring Angie Chewning and Chasity Barbour:

(Learn more about the Vinton Chamber of Commerce on their website.)

