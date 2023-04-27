“A Dedicated and Valuable Asset”

The story below is from our May/June 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

There’s no place like home, and for Chasity Barbour, that’s Vinton, Virginia.

Chasity Barbour, Community Programs Director for the Town of Vinton and Vinton War Memorial Creator of events and programs for over four years, still can’t quite believe it: readers in our 37th Best of Roanoke Reader Poll voted her (overwhelmingly so, we might add) as your platinum winner for “Female Star of the Star City.”

“It’s quite the honor and I still haven’t found the words to describe how entirely grateful I am to the ones who voted! I would like to thank God, my two beautiful girls, my family, Town of Vinton staff and everyone that supported me even when I questioned myself!”

For Barbour, her hard work in government and community service pays dividends. Educating and making connections for our citizens is one of the best parts of her job, along with traveling the region to share the exponential growth that is happening in Vinton. Even the challenges, like staying ahead of trends and events, are part of the fun when she sees the community come together; all the smiling faces, watching businesses grow and being a part of a Town that’s becoming a destination are true rewards.

And we bet the Town of Vinton doesn’t want to see itself without her, either. Luckily for Vinton, the sense of community is what’s kept Barbour here and giving back to her hometown. “As a Cave Spring Knight, growing up in the region and watching the Roanoke Valley flourish throughout the years is what fuels my soul!”

Barbour is becoming an even more familiar face thanks to being on screen, co-hosting “All Things Vinton” with the Vinton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Chewning. The show’s goal is to highlight the many great businesses and things to do in Vinton, and it’s clear the two women are not only passionate in their love of the town, but having fun while sharing it.

“Chasity and I both have the attitude toward life as ‘Be the best you can be and have fun!’” says Chewning. “We have fun in just about everything we do. [In All Things Vinton videos] we just jump right in and don’t overthink it. There are no scripts… we just hope for the best!”

Barbour and Chewning hit it off as soon as they met years ago, going from business acquaintances to coworkers and friends, which is Chewning’s favorite role! Their friendship has grown in so many ways, but that evolution has also benefited the Town of Vinton as a whole, with events, programs and gatherings that not only make the Town a fun place to play, but reinforce that important feeling of community.

Chewning says Barbour deserves any and all recognition she gets, describing her as “a go-getter and never backs down from a challenge.” According to Chewning, Barbour is known for constantly setting new goals for herself, using her drive to further her education and knowledge. Chewning was completely unsurprised for Chasity’s recognition as a Star of the Star City, having watched her grow into “a dedicated and valuable asset” to the Town.

“I admire Chasity’s honesty, compassion and her perseverance to constantly better herself. … I admire her ability to adapt to MANY different situations and in any environment. She is a force to be reckoned with and I cannot wait to see what’s in store for her future,” Chewning says proudly. “I have witnessed her helping others with kindness, compassion and motivation. She deserves this award because she keeps giving back and always puts others before herself. Our community is lucky to have her and it is an honor to call her my friend.”

