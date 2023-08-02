Bonus Episode #5: Empowering Leaders at Women Impact Virginia Summit

In this special bonus episode of From Print to Podcast, we’re sharing more about the Women Impact Virginia Summit, hosted by Outreach and International Affairs at Virginia Tech, and taking place at Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center on October 4th. We sit down with Scott Weimer - Executive Director, Roanoke Regional Initiatives, and Sarah Wray - Community Engagement, Partnership & Program Manager at Reynolds Homestead & Regional Outreach Coordinator, as we share more about this event and the women in leadership who will speak, inspire and so much more!

×

_

Special thanks to Sarah Wray and Scott Weimer for their time!

Learn more about Virginia Tech Higher Education Center, located right here in Roanoke. And you don’t want to miss the Women Impact Virginia Summit, hosted by Outreach and International Affairs at Virginia Tech and taking place at Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center on October 4th! This full day of programming will strengthen your skills, build new friendships and so much more! Registration is open through September 20th, and you can sign yourself up and learn more about the impact YOU’LL make on our community!

Stay tuned for our next episode and be sure to get our latest issue on newsstands now or read even more at The Roanoker.com.

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

See our video below or on YouTube:

Bonus content featuring Sarah Wray and Scott Weimer:

(Learn more about Virginia Tech Roanoke Center and register for the Women Impact Virginia Summit today!)

Love what you heard? Don't miss a single episode! Click here to subscribe and listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts from your favorite device!