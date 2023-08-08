Episode #8: Career Switchers Fight National Teacher Shortage, Ferrum College Welcomes All, Mentors Educate New Generation

In our eighth episode, we’re learning how EducateVA’s Career Switcher program is helping school districts in the face of a national teacher shortage; next, we sit down with Ferrum College President Martin and discuss the incredible educational opportunities in our region; and finally, we share the many ways teachers learn from others as they grow into their important roles — a must-listen for every teacher, new and experienced! Step back onto your beloved high school and college campuses with us as we learn more about Career Switchers, Ferrum College, teachers becoming mentor masters and so much more!

Thanks so much to our friends, Kimberly Ogden, Clara Holland, Dr. Martin and Jimmy Yager for sharing their knowledge in all things education, and for all they do to help our region’s students, faculty and staff across multiple districts. We hope you have a great school year! Special thanks to our sponsor, Ferrum College, for sharing more about their Panther Promise program, campus life and more. Stay tuned for our next episode, where we share more from the September/October homes issue, and be sure to get our latest issue on newsstands now or read even more at The Roanoker.com. Thanks again for listening, and see you on campus as we relive our schooldays and guide our kids through their journeys too!

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring Kimberly Ogden, director of the Virginia Community College System's EducateVA, and Botetourt native and Career Switcher Clara Holland:

Read Aila Boyd's feature on Career Switchers here.

Segment 2 featuring Dr. Mirta Martin, Interim President at Ferrum College:

Learn more about Ferrum College and the Panther Promise.

Segment 3 featuring Jimmy Yager, new assistant principal at Lord Botetourt High school (as well as Career Switcher and mentor/mentee to many teachers!):

Read Bruce Ingram's feature on Teachers and Their Mentors here.

