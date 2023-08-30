Episode #9: A Stunning Home Renovation, Workshops for First-Time Home Sellers and the Build Smart Institute

Our ninth podcast episode shares a deeper look into our gorgeous September/October homes cover feature thanks to homeowner Marcella Griggs, who also owns the incredible award-winning Currie House in Blacksburg! Next, we learn more about the local real estate market and workshops for first-time home sellers thanks to Stacey Porter of eXp Realty; and finally, we chat with F&S Building Innovations Alicia Smith and Michelle Ramaker as they share more about the Build Smart Institute, a local program for students of all ages to learn about the trade industry. Sit back, relax and get all cozy at home as we share more renovation inspiration, educational opportunities and so much more!

×

_

Thanks so much to our friends, Marcella Griggs, Stacey Porter, Alicia Smith and Michelle Ramaker! Special thanks to our sponsor, Stacey Porter at eXp Realty, for sharing more about her upcoming workshops for first-time home sellers. Stay tuned for our next episode, where we share more from the September/October arts and culture side, and be sure to get our latest issue on newsstands now or read even more at The Roanoker.com. Thanks again for listening, and we hope you find plenty of beautiful inspiration for your own home sweet home!

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring Marcella Griggs, homeowner of our Sept/Oct '24 cover feature:

Read Stephanie Fallon's feature on the Blacksburg Guest House here.

Segment 2 featuring Stacey Porter from eXp Realty:

Learn more about Stacey Porter and her upcoming workshops for first-time home sellers HERE.

Segment 3 featuring the Build Smart Institute, thanks to F&S Building Innovations' Alicia Smith and Michelle Ramaker:

Read Stacey Manganelli's feature on the Build Smart Institute program here.

Love what you heard? Don't miss a single episode! Click here to subscribe and listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts from your favorite device!