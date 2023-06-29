A Vital Teacher Pipeline

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The Virginia Department of Education’s Career Switcher Program plays a key role in adding new (and much-needed) teachers to the field.

Not all of those who occupy Virginia’s classrooms knew early on that they wanted to be teachers. Some came to work in education after already having successful careers in other fields. To make the jump from one field to another, they went through the Virginia Department of Education’s Career Switcher Program, which allowed them an alternate route to obtaining a license to teach.

To qualify for the program, those looking to switch careers need to have a bachelor’s degree, coursework in the area in which they’d like to teach, at least three years of full-time work experience, a qualifying score on a professional teacher’s assessment and apply for a certified career switcher program at a regional college or university, like the EducateVA Career Switcher program through Virginia Western Community College.

Kimberly Ogden, director of the Virginia Community College System’s EducateVA, says the average participant is around age 42 and has 10 years of work experience. “They come into a classroom unlike the traditionally prepared teacher with another perspective. They’ve perhaps been in the corporate world. They’ve been attorneys, in banking, in marketing,” she explains.

Clara Holland

Over the course of an 18-week semester, participants complete seven courses. Ogden stresses it’s quite an intensive preparation program that includes weekend classes and a one-week in-class practicum. At the end of it, participants are issued a career switcher provisional license. After they are hired by a division, EducateVA continues to offer professional development and support during their first year of teaching. If the year is deemed a success, they are awarded their 10-year professional teaching license.

Hollins University doesn’t have a formal career switcher program, but it does cater to those with an undergraduate degree who are looking to get into education. It offers both a master’s in teaching and licensure-only option.

“We have had many adults who have decided to switch careers complete the MAT program,” Teri Wagner, education department chair, explains. “We’ve also found that some adults aren’t necessarily interested in another degree; they just want to take the courses they need to get licensed to teach. Our licensure-only option has been favorable to those students.”

Botetourt County Public Schools does have some teachers who it hired through Ogden’s program, but it’s not a regular source of new teachers for the division. “Most of our teachers come to us from other school divisions or out of post-secondary education programs,” Tim McClung, director of human resources, says.

Botetourt native Clara Holland, a 6th grade English teacher at Central Academy Middle School, is one of the few teachers who came to the division through the program. She wouldn’t quite say she switched careers since she studied early childhood education at Virginia Tech and worked at private daycare centers after graduating. Rather, going through the program was more of a natural career progression for her.

She knew she wanted to become a public school teacher after substituting. “My heart was changed once I got into the public school setting. I knew this was something I wanted to pursue,” she says.

After that realization, she had a conversation with the division’s licensure specialist who made her aware of the program.

It took Holland a year to complete the program. “I learned a lot. I feel it was great preparation,” she says.

She just completed her second year of teaching at the middle school.

Roanoke City Public Schools on the other hand draws in more career switchers. It has four individuals who completed the program and started teaching during the 2022-23 school year and nine who are currently in the program and have been hired by the division.

“The teaching colleges have declined in enrollment, so we’re having some difficulty filling certain positions,” Angela Wimberly, director of recruitment and retention for the division, says.

The career switcher program has been a vital tool for helping her get teachers into classrooms, especially in hard to fill positions like math and science.

“It has allowed us to have people who were not in the education field, but they want to make an impact and always wanted to be a teacher,” she says. “A lot of them are Roanoke natives and are invested in our city. They want to make an impact. This program has allowed them to do that.”

