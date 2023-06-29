The Student Becomes the Teacher

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The best teachers we know learned it from their mentors — meet four students who became masters of their classrooms.

One of my favorite teachers — and mentors — when I attended Roanoke College was the late Dennis Lape. Sadly, it was not until I attended a memorial service for him that I realized yet another way he had impacted my teaching career. A speaker eulogizing Dr. Lape said the professor’s favorite saying was, “When you’re writing, tell me something I don’t know.” The same instruction I often give my students at Lord Botetourt High School.

Four Roanoke Valley teachers shared their own reflections on the mentors who helped them.

Jimmy Yager, Lord Botetourt High School

Jimmy Yager, who teaches Statistics and Algebra Functions at Lord Botetourt, relates that he has benefitted from numerous role models during his 20 years of teaching, the last seven in Botetourt. (Editor’s note: Yager was recently named the new assistant principal at Lord Botetourt.)

“Even though I never met him, my grandfather was my first mentor,” says the 50-year-old instructor who the Botetourt Kiwanis recognized as their teacher of the year in 2022. “He was superintendent of Orange County Public Schools, and my mom always emphasized that he spent his life helping others and supporting the community. That caused me to have the vision that I wanted to have an impact.”

Yager began his journey as a Young Life youth minister in Baltimore and Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. The Botetourt resident says those posts were where youth minister Mark Herman encouraged him to become “a humble, servant leader in the community,” as well as the importance of positively impacting the lives of young people.

But it was a lawn care businessman, of all professions, that actually steered Yager toward an education career.

“I wanted to become a golf club professional, but Jay Belt convinced me that I was born to teach,” recalls Yager. “My first teaching job was in Fredericksburg City, and a math teacher, George Crale, was my mentor there. George was passionate about teaching, really cared for the kids and everything he did involved a striving for excellence.

“My first few weeks of teaching, I would come home exhausted, then collapse on the floor and wonder how I could get through the next day.”

But Yager persevered and said that Crale and the family-type atmosphere of the faculty helped him survive that first year. His next posting was at James River High School in Botetourt, where he spent two years.

“My mentor at River was Janet McCarter,” Yager says. “She helped me to acclimate to the school and emphasized the pride of being able to teach for the system and always being sure to give the students my best. When I moved to Lord Botetourt, there was that same feeling.

“Dr. Russ, our superintendent, projects a compassionate, level-headed leadership style and that positive atmosphere carries through to administrators and teachers in our individual schools.”

Yager believes his most creative lesson is Casino Day, which he designed himself.

“My students each create their own unique game of chance,” he says. “Then we invite other classes to come play those games so they too can understand how theoretical games of chance operate. I encourage my game operators to dress like casino personnel, and I myself wear a tux, white shirt and bowtie.”

Amber Benson & Ruby Voss, Northside Middle School

Amber Benson and Ruby Voss co-teach Math 8 at Northside Middle School. That collaboration has worked so well that the Association for Middle Level Education named the duo as their educators of the year for 2022-23.

Benson has taught for 12 years, the past six at Northside Middle.

“My grandmother was my inspiration for becoming a teacher,” she says. “She began her career as a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse in Highland County and ended it as a principal in that county.

“When I was little, she would tell me stories about how much she loved teaching kids. Those stories fascinated me so much that when I was eight, I told my mom that I was going to become a teacher.”

Voss has taught for 18 years, the past six at Northside Middle, but only after enduring two years as an accountant.

“When I was an accountant, I realized that the only thing that made me happy was going to school and learning every day, so I decided to go back to school forever,” she says.

Benson and Voss have co-taught for six years, and both proclaim that their mentors are three Northside Middle administrators. Principal Dr. Paul Lineburg, they say, projects a calming demeanor no matter what happens and deeply cares about the needs and concerns of parents, teachers, and students.

Assistant Principal Carina Hughes encouraged the twosome to reach out to other teachers and discover what activities proved successful for them and how they could be adapted to math. And Assistant Principal Nancy Chewning is described as someone with a strong work ethic who is committed to knowing the needs of students and their families as well as believing that every student can learn and be successful.

The duo’s most creative lesson involves grafting inequalities.

“We take the students outside and have them use hula hoops and hopper balls to graph open and closed circles on giant number lines,” Voss says. “Another fun lesson involves alien spaceship beams sucking up cows to teach students about vertical lines. This helps students to test whether a relation is a function.”

