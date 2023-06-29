Exotic Trends in New Medicine

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Less pain, smaller scars, reduced healing times, better outcomes are all hallmarks of some of the medicine being practiced in the Roanoke Valley these days.

The physicians practicing this magical, mystical, exotic new medicine tend to downplay it by calling it “state of the art.” It is, indeed, that, but it’s so much more, especially for those on the receiving end who tend to recover faster, with less pain, shorter hospital stays and scars that can barely be detected.

The evolution of “modern medicine” from its near-barbaric state 150 years ago to high-tech, robotic, AI, big pharma, quality of life extending treatments of 2023 is, quite frankly, remarkable and fully expected. It is changing so fast, in fact, that by the time you read this, some of it will likely be dated.

Much of what is taking place is a natural progression of modern society. Video gaming with his children helps keep LewisGale surgeon Dr. Phillip Patterson sharp for the operating room, where he employs a robotic system at a console—often about eight feet away from the patient—to perform delicate knee, hip or shoulder surgery.

× Expand Courtesy of LewisGale Medical Center Ribbon-cutting ceremony at LewisGale Alleghany for a new nuclear medicine machine.

Patterson performs various types of thoracic robotic surgery. He operates with much smaller incisions, going through muscles and ribs (and not ripping apart the chest) to remove cancers and correct heart and lung malfunctions. The robot provides a “full virtual reality 3D image. You can really see it … You can put the instruments at any angle, and you can get in there.”

Mike Abbott, senior VP of Hospital Operations at Carilion Clinic, talks of the days when a patient’s chest had to be “opened” for surgery now being replaced with procedures that go through a blood vein and leave almost no scarring at all.

LewisGale Hospital Alleghany’s imaging director Tom Elmore talks of new equipment that “cuts the exam table time for the patient in half for most exams, allowing patients to spend more time doing their daily activities and less time undergoing imaging testing.”

In hospital speak, the technology “combines a Single Photo Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) with a traditional Nuclear Medicine Scan. The result is a test that shows the function of the organ system (NM) combined with the detailed anatomy of the body (CT). This aids clinicians in diagnosing certain conditions and overseeing treatment plans.”

Patterson says the “newest in my world in joint replacement is robotic assisted hip and knee replacement. There are different systems out there … and I’ve been watching them. I don’t like being first; I haven’t liked the technique of most, but one I use … combines the best elements of others.”

And this is just a tiny part of a wholesale re-imagining of medicine.

Carilion is out front in a number of these exotic areas. Specifically:

With “fenestrated-endovascular aortic repairs” surgeons are able to customize grafts for a patient’s individual branching arteries. Few systems in the country have this service. Dr. Joshua Adams does the procedure at Carilion.

× Expand Courtesy of Carilion Clinic Carilion’s new PET Scan Siemen’s Vision 600

Interventional gastroenterologists perform a lot of minimally invasive procedures using the gastrointestinal tract. For example, early-stage esophagus cancer can be removed through a scope with no incision. For advanced esophagus cancer, physicians can place a large stent across the tumor blockage, allowing patients to swallow and giving chemo and radiation time to work.

Carilion has teamed up with DroneUp, a leading autonomous drone delivery provider headquartered in Virginia Beach, to investigate how drones could be used to improve health care delivery in the Commonwealth.

Author Debbie Seagle of Radford has had two surgeries for brain aneurysms in the past few years, the first saving her life (and resulting in six weeks’ hospitalization) and the second preventing the aneurysm from forming (overnight in the hospital). The blood vessels were leaking in the first instance, causing intense pain, she says, and she had surgery at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, just hours ahead of checking out permanently.

Her physician, Dr. Mary Jensen, entered her body through a vein at the top of her thigh, proceeded through the heart, the back of the eye and into the brain, where she wrapped the leaking vessel with drops of titanium and stopped the bleeding. There obviously is no scar on her scalp and the skull remains intact.

Want to learn more about the new medicine being practiced in our region, including insights from LewisGale vascular surgeon Dr. James Taylor, Vice President and Chairman of Carilion's Department of Surgery Dr. Michael Nussbaum, and Dr. Jonathon Sweet, Chairman of the Department of Medicine at Carilion Clinic and the VTC School of Medicine? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

