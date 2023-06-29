English as Second Language

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

By whatever name, learning English as an immigrant in Roanoke Valley Schools can have massive cultural and community effects.

When Erica Gonzalez arrived as a 16-year-old Honduran immigrant at William Fleming High School 15 years ago, she couldn’t speak English. “It was hard,” she says in a massive understatement. But she persevered. Today, she teaches English as an assistant to new Americans at Preston Park Elementary School and is president of the school’s PTA.

Dan Smith Erica Gonzalez: “You find the most amazing ways to communicate.”

Roanoke Valley schools teach an impressive number of kids who speak a wide range of foreign languages in three different school districts: Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Salem. The curricula, which are essentially the same, even have different names: EL (English Learner), ELL (English Language Learning), ESL (English as a Second Language). For simplicity, we will use EL.

Gonzalez says young students pick up enough English to communicate “in about four months.” Her first year at Fleming, communication was difficult and frustrating, but she finally caught on, discovering that “you find the most amazing ways to communicate.”

The children help each other, she discovered, but it “is traumatic having to learn” a new language. “It was learning, not just teaching, and I learned to love [Americans], to understand them. … You see these nine- and 10-year-olds who have already gone through so much, and you want them to feel safe.”

Gonzalez’ own children (who are 13 and 10) speak both English and Spanish at home.

“EL programs benefit the Hispanic community greatly,” says Noelle Lane, a veteran EL teacher at Preston Park Elementary. “However, I see that if you live and work in certain areas you definitely can go without learning English for a very long time. This is a big reason we have students who start school who may have been born in Roanoke, but Spanish is their first language.”

Eric Fisher, principal of Preston Park School for the past 14 years (24 years with the school system) has the largest percentage of EL students of any school in the city, which has a total of 1,756 EL students in all grades. Preston Park is at 40% (the overall city is 13%), 220 of 520, most of whom began in the school knowing no English at all. But, says Fisher, “Most progress quickly … They tend to be high-performance students and they want to please. Students tell me, ‘I want to make my family proud.’”

“Preston is unique in the sense that the Hispanic community has a very strong presence all along Williamson Road, in the churches, the stores, the restaurants and the neighborhoods,” says Lane. “This sense of community is reflected in the day-to-day activities of our families and our staff’s appreciation for our students’ culture and stories.”

Dan Smith Preston Park teacher Noelle Lane and principal Eric Fisher: “If you live and work in certain areas you definitely can go without learning English for a very long time.”

Pam Anderson has taught for 36 years and worked with EL students since 2000. These days she has 44 students at Cave Spring Elementary school and Clearbrook Elementary. She’s been around long enough to know: “It is hard for [parents] to imagine not having the opportunity to successfully communicate with their children’s school, their teachers, and the enjoyment of fully participating in school events without language barriers. Parents of English Language learners face all of these challenges and more. It is crucial that schools are aware of these challenges and create a welcoming environment.”

Fisher says, “We work closely with the families of students and they can see that the schools and the [local] government are here to help.” The kids, he says, “are accepting. Learning a new language is more challenging for adults, but the kids are breaking the barriers. The schools and teachers in the Valley, Fisher says, “work to get services” for families “and to help them understand those services. But we are not here to be the government. We’re here to help.” Many families, Fisher says, “have endured great obstacles and tragedies.”

“The teachers and administration really love their EL students,” Lane says. “‘Love’ is one of those words that can sound so light and fun, but I don’t mean it like that. Sometimes there are new students who transition without any problems whatsoever, but other times there are students and families who need more time to process and adjust to school and the greater community. Even school can be a scary thing and it may take us a while before we as teachers know exactly why.”

There appears to be an especially rich dedication on the part of the EL teachers, say a number of school officials familiar with their work.

