Episode #2: Roanoke’s Skyline, Local Real Estate and Super Carlin Brothers

Our second episode is a great one to get to know the Roanoke region and the amazing people in it! First we’ll chat with writer Mason Adams about his feature on Roanoke’s iconic skyline. Next we’ll sit down with realtors Hal and Kris Cone to chat about changes and trends in the local real estate market as well as their fun videos sharing why Roanoke is such an amazing place to call home. Finally, you can’t miss our last segment that’s sure to be SUPER fun with the Super Carlin Brothers! They’re two of our 40 Under 40 Class of 2023 winners, and we can’t wait to share all the good things they’re doing for our community through their content creation. So sit back and relax, and get ready to love local in this episode!

Special thanks to: Mason Adams, writer; Hal and Kris Cone, local realtors, and their sponsorship from Cone Realty Group brokered by eXp Realty; local content creators The Super Carlin Brothers; Spencer Pugh, producer; Jason Long, music.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring Mason Adams, and his feature on Roanoke's Iconic Skyline:

Segment 2 featuring Hal and Kris Cone, of Cone Realty Group, discussing the local real estate market and why we call Roanoke home:

