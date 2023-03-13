Episode #3: Salem’s First Female Mayor, Spring Home Refreshes and RAMP’s Lisa Garcia

Our third episode showcases our March/April issue, first celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8 all month long with our features of truly incredible women making a difference right here in our community! You’ll meet Mayor Renée Turk, Salem’s first female mayor, and how she’s helping local businesses and citizens improve their daily lives; next, we sit down with friends Hal and Kris Cone, realtors who can’t wait to share great advice on Spring Gardening and Easy Low Budget Home Refreshes; and finally, we sit down with Lisa Garcia, director for RAMP Regional Accelerator, an important program helping startup businesses here in the Valley. We’ve got a great show ahead, so sit back, relax and learn how ROANOKE WOMEN ARE CHANGING THE WORLD!

Special thanks to: Mayor Renée F. Turk, featured in our Leading Ladies article; Hal and Kris Cone, local realtors, and their sponsorship from Cone Realty Group brokered by eXp Realty; Lisa Garcia, RAMP Regional Accelerator director; Spencer Pugh, producer; Jason Long, music.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring Mayor Renée F. Turk, and her inclusion in our Leading Ladies feature:

Segment 2 featuring Hal and Kris Cone, of Cone Realty Group, discussing the local real estate market and why we call Roanoke home:

Segment 3 featuring Lisa Garcia, Director of RAMP Regional Accelerator, featured in our women's section feature:

Love what you heard? Don't miss a single episode! Click here to subscribe and listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts from your favorite device!