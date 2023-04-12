Episode #4: Grief/Therapy Dog Love, Pet-Friendly Real Estate Tips and High Hopes Dog Trainer Hope Cogen

Our fourth episode shows off even more of our March/April issue, with this episode’s focus on one of our favorite topics — PETS! First you’ll meet our handsome cover star Ragnar, a grief therapy dog at Oakey’s Funeral Services — oh, and his owner and local businessman Sam Oakey!; next, we sit down with our friends and realtors Hal and Kris Cone, who will help us understand finding the perfect pet-friendly home and even the best dog-friendly neighborhoods; and finally, we’ll hang out with Hope Cogen, owner of the award-winning High Hopes Dog Training, who shares a few things about our pets’ behaviors and introduces us to her deaf tripod rescue, Mooshi. Today’s episode will definitely make you smile if you’re having a ruff day! Okay, okay, enough with the dog puns — but we do hope you have a ball with us!

×

_

Special thanks to: Ragnar and Sammy Oakey, featured in our Pet Therapy cover feature; Hal and Kris Cone, local realtors, and their sponsorship from Cone Realty Group brokered by eXp Realty; Hope Cogen, High Hopes Dog Training extraordinaire; Spencer Pugh, producer; Jason Long, music.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring cover star/grief therapy dog Ragnar (and owner Sam Oakey of Oakey's Funeral Services), and his inclusion in our Therapy Pets feature:

(Read our Therapy Pets feature here.)

Segment 2 featuring Hal and Kris Cone, of Cone Realty Group, sharing great tips for pet owners looking to buy or sell a home, plus dog-friendly neighborhoods and fun spaces to play together:

Segment 3 featuring Hope Cogen, owner of award-winning High Hopes Dog Training, featured in our Ask the Pet Experts Q&A, and her Very Good Boy Mooshi:

(See our story on the new High Hopes Dog Training facility here and our Do You Know...Hope Cogen? profile here.)

Love what you heard? Don't miss a single episode! Click here to subscribe and listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts from your favorite device!