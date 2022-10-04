High Hopes Debuts New Training Facility

After 23 years in business, Hope Cogen of High Hopes Dog Training has made her dream of opening her own center a reality.

× Expand Courtesy of Hope Cogen Hope Cogen celebrates the adoption of her new best friend, Mooshi.

Hope Cogen always aspired to have a dog training center of her own. After 10 years of teaching pups and their humans throughout South Florida and 13 more spent in the Roanoke Valley, High Hopes Dog Training now has an official home base.

“This year, I discovered the building on Electric Road and knew that my goal of having my own place was attainable,” she says. “The location is central and convenient for easy access from anywhere in Roanoke.”

Courtesy of Hope Cogen High Hopes Dog Training now has an official home base.

The 2,500-square-foot space is now the hub for all things High Hopes. “We teach group classes, ranging from Puppy Kindergarten all the way to Therapy Dog classes, at the center.” Private lessons are also being taught there, which allows the team to offer their services to folks located outside their travel allowance.

“The wide-open space allows for plenty of room for the dogs and the people who accompany them,” says Cogen. She also hopes to use their new facility as an indoor dog park in the future.

The first classes in the new building took place on August 13 and it was nothing short of a magical day. “When we finally had our first orientation there, we all celebrated by toasting the center with glasses of sparkling cider,” shares Cogen. “Having our own facility is a huge accomplishment of which I am extremely proud.”

Follow High Hopes Dog Training on Facebook to stay up to date on class offerings, special events and more. Register your furry friends for training sessions by visiting their website at high-hopes.net.