Blue Ridge PBS Launches New Music Show

Blue Ridge PBS launches a new music show featuring international artists in “Life of a Musician” to be hosted by Danville artist Brandon Lee Adams.

× Expand Courtesy of Blue Ridge PBS Behind the scenes with Sammy Shelor.

“The Life of a Musician” will premiere on Roanoke-based, Blue Ridge PBS, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 9 p.m. The first 13-episode season will be viewable via broadcast but will also be available for viewing on the PBS Passport App. PBS Passport allows subscribers to download and view episodes from smart devices as the season progresses. The show will also be broadcast in Richmond, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville on VPM stations. In addition, WCTE in Knoxville, TN and West Virginia Public Broadcasting will be airing the series.

“The Life of a Musician” features fascinating conversations, stories, and music from well-known international artists. Season one guests include John Jorgenson, guitarist for Elton John, Sting, and Bob Dylan, and John McEuen, a founding member of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Adams himself is a very accomplished singer/songwriter/musician with two roots and bluegrass albums under his belt. He’s also worked with many notable artists and musicians during his career.

× Expand Courtesy of Blue Ridge PBS Behind the scenes with John Jorgenson.

Danville, VA will serve as the backdrop for the series and each episode is filmed in very unique locations, including historical homes, hotels, and even an old gas station.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Brandon and we look forward to many more seasons of this high-quality production thanks to Director and Editor, Jacob Dellinger,” says William Anderson.

A sneak peek series premiere event will be held this Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 7 p.m. at W. F. Patton House, 926 Main Street in Danville. The event will introduce members of the media to those involved in making the series possible, including Executive Producer and Host Brandon Lee Adams, President and CEO of Blue Ridge PBS, William Anderson, and representatives from the City of Danville. The event will include light Hors D’oeuvres, a meet and greet, and a screening of episode one, featuring John Jorgenson. To RSVP for this event, please email gersthouseproductions@yahoo.com.

× Expand Courtesy of Blue Ridge PBS Episode 1 features John Jorgenson.

The City of Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the primary underwriter of the series. Additional support is provided by Santa Cruz Guitar Company, Ear Trumpet Labs, LR Baggs, The Bee Hotel, Diamond Paper, and Friends of the Old West End.

Founded in 1967, Blue Ridge PBS is the sole public multimedia enterprise serving four million individuals in portions of four states. The station’s coverage area includes Southern and Southwest Virginia, and bordering counties in Tennessee, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

Blue Ridge PBS is comprised of five broadcast channels: WBRA-TV 15.1, Southwest Virginia Public Television 15.2, PBS Kids 15.3, Create 15.4, ECHO 15.5 and three channels streaming online via YouTube: Blue Ridge Streaming, Project Southwest, and ECHO.