New Downtown Roanoke Arts Collective Debuts with First Exhibition

Gallery Grids, a collaborative exhibit featuring 500+ artists across four galleries, marks collective’s first effort.

× Expand Courtesy of Cove Creative Studio, LLC

Join Downtown Roanoke Arts Collective, a cooperative effort of the city’s art galleries, as they open their first exhibition, Gallery Grids, on Friday, October 7 during Art By Night. This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and takes place across four galleries located in Downtown Roanoke. The exhibition will run at participating galleries through the month of October.

Courtesy of Cove Creative Studio, LLC

More than 500 artists have submitted panels to be included in the exhibition, which will be grouped by theme and displayed as a large grid. The exhibit themes include Climate Change, Portals, The Four Elements and Postcards. Artists of all ages and levels of experience from a range of artistic disciplines have submitted panels. Participating member galleries include Alexander/Heath Contemporary, Left of Center Art Space, Market Gallery and LinDor Arts. Grids will be available for purchase or perusing.

“We are so excited about our first joint exhibition. The Gallery Grids has been open to artists of all levels, abilities and interests,” said Annie Schultz, artist and Downtown Roanoke Arts Collective spokesperson. “With more than 500 panels distributed by the four participating galleries, we anticipate that this event will bring hundreds of new visitors to Downtown Roanoke to see this unique exhibit.”

Gallery Grids runs from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on October 7th coinciding with Art by Night.

Courtesy of Cove Creative Studio, LLC

The exhibit is the first effort by the Downtown Roanoke Arts Collective, a project funded by the Roanoke Arts Commission as part of the Arts Connect initiative.

“The city’s galleries are the heart of Roanoke's local art market,” said Doug Jackson, Roanoke Arts Commission Arts and Cultural Coordinator. “When the galleries are collectively showing a diverse range of arts and crafts, residents and visitors alike get the full sense of our community, and when those galleries are working collaboratively, the message spreads faster, art's easier to find and we all flourish together.”

Downtown Roanoke Arts Collective member galleries can be identified by a colorful striped flag in front of their doors. The flags were made possible by Downtown Roanoke Inc. Find a list of galleries, and more information about this event and future endeavors at www.downtownroanokearts.org.

For up-to-the-minute news about the exhibition, please follow Downtown Roanoke Arts Collective on Facebook and Instagram.

About Downtown Roanoke Arts Collective

Downtown Roanoke Arts Collective (DRAC) is a cooperative effort of art galleries working to support the city’s gallery scene using our collective talents, energies, and networks. We aim to attract lifelong art lovers and new collectors to Downtown Roanoke to be inspired, excited, and engaged by a variety of original art. DRAC is funded by the Roanoke Arts Commission as part of the Arts Connect initiative.