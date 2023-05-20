Episode #5: Best of Roanoke 2023 Winners Bryce Cobbs and Chasity Barbour, Plus BGCSWVA Talks Summer Fun and Year-Round Programs

Our fifth episode shows off our incredible May/June issue, highlighting our 37th Annual Best of Roanoke reader awards by first sharing your new category platinum winner “Best Local Artist to Watch” Bryce Cobbs; next, we learn more about the important work from a local nonprofit, The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia and how they’re improving the lives of local youth; and finally, we’re having a party with Town of Vinton’s Chasity Barbour, your 2023 “Female Star of the Star City” platinum winner. You told us all about your favorite people, businesses, events and more, and now it’s time to sit back, relax and get to know more about your winners from the Valley’s original Best of Roanoke Awards Reader Poll!

Special thanks to: Bryce Cobbs, local artist; Bailey Jenkins, Carl York, and Emily Pinkerton on behalf of BGCSWA; and Chasity Barbour, Community Programs Director for the Town of Vinton. Thanks to our second segment sponsor Jenkins & Associates Real Estate Group with MKB REALTORS® in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia. Stay tuned for our next episode and be sure to get our latest issue on newsstands now or read even more at The Roanoker.com. Thanks again for listening, and have the BEST week ever!

Special thanks to: Spencer Pugh, producer; Jason Long, custom music.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring Bryce Cobbs, platinum winner in the 2023 Best of Roanoke Reader Awards, as "Best Local Artist to Watch."

(Read our feature on his work here.)

Segment 2 featuring Bailey Jenkins, Carl York, and Emily Pinkerton on behalf of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, with thanks to sponsor Jenkins & Associates Real Estate Group with MKB REALTORS®.

Segment 3 featuring Chasity Barbour, Town of Vinton champion and your 2023 "Female Star of the Star City" Platinum winner:

(See our story on Chasity's win here.)

