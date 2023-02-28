Leading Ladies: Paths to the Top

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Women in leadership positions share their experiences in climbing to the top of the ladder.

This is a wonderful time for women to pursue their passion to lead,” says Abrina Schnurman, Executive Director, Batten Leadership Institute.

Some women have been pursuing that passion for years. They have paved the way for the women who aspire to leadership positions. These women share their journeys, insights, and the importance of having confidence, taking risks, and believing in yourself.

Carrie McConnell — President, Ridge View Bank

Carrie McConnell became President of Ridge View Bank in June of 2021 after a long career in banking. She began in accounting with then Salem Bank and Trust, rotated through the management training program at First National Bank, then spent the majority of her career in commercial banking with Home Town Bank working her way up from Assistant Vice-President to Senior Vice-President.

Early on, she trained with outstanding bankers, but faced the challenge of finding female mentors. As SVP of commercial banking, she was typically the only woman in the room in a male-dominated industry and wished she had a network of women in c-suite positions to build peer relationships and share ideas.

Experience taught her to be herself, to respectfully stand up for herself and to earn respect. Three qualities she practices and feels are critical for a leader are perseverance, preparedness and patience.

A key piece of advice she received was that there is more than one right answer and way to look at things.

“I find this especially important in the financial world – where things tend to be viewed very black and white,” she says.

McConnell’s leadership aspirations begin as captain and point guard of the basketball team. Her athletic experiences relate to her role and how she approaches leadership.

“I value an inclusive, team building style, in which you bring together people from all walks of life for one common goal,” she shares. “Know each teammate’s strengths and how those work with the rest of the players.”

McConnell encourages women to be self-confident and trust their instincts.

“Take opportunities and run with them and be willing to do a variety of things with a diverse group of people,” she stresses. “Women have an opportunity to really challenge the status quo of what a successful leader is perceived to be,” McConnell says.

Mary Ann Gilmer — Chief Strategy Officer, Goodwill Industries of the Valley

At Goodwill for twelve years, Mary Ann Gilmer started in workforce development, served as VP of Mission Services, Chief Strategy and People Officer and recently became Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to Goodwill, she worked in the public workforce development system and led her own company.

“My career has been driven by my personal ‘why’ – I believe in the power of work to transform individuals, families and communities,” she shares. “My true desire to lead emerged about eight years into my career when I started aligning my career choices with my personal values, my ‘why.’ When that happened, I just wanted to do more, to have more impact. I found I could serve more and contribute more from the leader seat.”

At Goodwill, she served under the leadership of two strong female leaders who influenced the way she leads. She also sought out mentors who had qualities she admired and recommends that women identify who inspires them, who embodies strengths they would like to develop, and invite those people to lunch.

“Start a conversation. Ask their advice,” Gilmer says. “Let relationships develop over time and realize it’s okay to have different mentors for different reasons.”

She notes that sometimes women get in their own way when they don’t recognize their strength and potential. She encourages women to believe they can take risks, learn from failure, rise, persevere and emerge stronger, to seize every opportunity for growth and have faith in their ability to conquer new things.

As a leader, she is authentic and vulnerable and gives people permission to fail. That permission creates freedom for the team to try new things and achieve great things together.

“Women are making great progress in leadership, and they have an opportunity to mentor, develop and encourage other women leaders,” Gilmer shares. “In this way, younger women can confidently seize opportunities for leadership.”

