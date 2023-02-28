Veterinary Revamp

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The multi-million dollar project will create Roanoke’s first campus-style veterinary facility, a move that will allow the practice to expand services and better meet the needs of the community.

× Expand Aaron Spicer Dr. Courtney Wiegard and project superintendent Stuart of MB Construction evaluate the plans for the new Specialty Services Center.

Dr. Courtney Wiegard has played a crucial role in Vinton Veterinary Hospital’s success over the years, and now, she and Alyce Dantzler, the practice’s general manager, are heading up the hospital’s long-awaited expansion and renovation project.

After graduating from the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine in 2005, Wiegard started working as an associate veterinarian at Vinton Vet alongside Dr. Jesse Webster, the practice’s founder. Upon his retirement, she became the hospital’s Managing DVM and was recently promoted to Chief Medical Director for Vinton Vet, Pet Vet and Botetourt Veterinary Hospital.

Aaron Spicer Once Vinton Vet’s expansion is complete, an overhaul of their main building will commence.

Taking on the multi-million dollar remodel has been a goal of Wiegard’s for so long and seeing the project finally come to fruition has been overwhelming for her in the best of ways. “Just ask Alyce,” says Wiegard. “I am completely emotional about this as it has been a dream for years to create. I will be a mess when we finally cut the ribbon and open the doors.”

While the pandemic brought many businesses to a halt, the opposite happened at VVH. Wiegard says that the adoption of pandemic pets and the increase in staffing necessary to care for their exponentially growing client base had their building bursting at its seams. “We have made space from every nook and cranny, turning offices and supply closets into exam rooms, an animal boarding space into a state-of-the-art laboratory, but we still need[ed] more space! … We just couldn’t put one more person in the existing space and we were completely landlocked and could not expand our current building.”

After some creative thinking, the Vinton Vet team decided to transform an adjacent structure they were already renting into a brand-new care area.

“We are creating a Vinton Veterinary Campus: A dedicated Vinton Veterinary Wellness and Urgent Care Center (in the current Vinton Vet building) and a dedicated Vinton Veterinary Specialty Services Center (in the brand-new renovated space).” The campus-style facility will be the first of its kind in Roanoke.

The purpose of the expansion goes beyond just caring for Vinton Vet’s current clientele. With the help of Pet Vet, Vinton’s sister site, and Botetourt Veterinary Hospital, Wiegard, Dantzler and the rest of the VVH team are aiming to provide top-notch care to all of our area’s pets through collaboration. “We hope to have all of these hospitals work together to provide the best veterinary care to the region due to different specialties each is able to offer,” says Dantzler. “Vinton will certainly head this up with new surgical, dental and endoscopic suites.”

Ground broke on the new Specialty Services Center last October. The new space is home to designated dental and endoscopy suites as well as a large surgical suite outfitted with cutting-edge equipment. Four exam rooms have been constructed with one doubling as a chemotherapy room. All exotic animal visits will also take place in this building, and the hospital is investing in specialized surgical equipment for these pets to ensure their procedures are as successful as possible.

