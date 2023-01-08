Episode #1: Welcome to Roanoke

×

Our first episode is all about the great things to do, play, eat, drink and know about our region!

Get outdoors with recommendations from local content creator and new Roanoker columnist Genya Kalinina of Best of Roanoke, then chat with Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce president Eric Sichau about their new publication, VBR Life, as well as learn more about how the Chamber is helping our region’s businesses. Last but not least, we sit down with popular food evangelist and Roanoker dining photographer John Park, who will share his recommendations on the best places in Virginia’s Blue Ridge to go for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Go ahead and plan to grab a bite after listening to this episode!

Special thanks to: Genya Kalinina, John Park and Eric Sichau as our guests; sponsors Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Roanoke Inc. for Downtown Restaurant Week; Spencer Pugh, producer; Jason Long, music.

See our video below or on YouTube:

× Expand The Roanoker presents From Print to Podcast video is also available on our YouTube channel.

Love what you heard? Don't miss a single episode! Click here to subscribe and listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts from your favorite device!