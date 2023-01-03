40 Under 40: Meet the Class of 2023

When we asked readers to nominate the next wave of Roanoke's leaders, we received a slew of impressive submissions in a variety of categories. Applicants were judged not only on their career achievements but also on their involvement in the community and other factors; with 112 incredible nominees, choosing only 40 was an incredibly difficult decision for our editorial team!
Meet our Class of 2023 in our latest issue, and learn more about them in our online portion below.
Thank you to all who nominated, and to every single nominee making a difference in our community. Keep up the great work! Congratulations to our 40 Under 40 Class of 2023!
The Class of 2023 is listed in alphabetical order by last name.
Lynsey Allie, 36 / Executive Director, Botetourt County Historical Society
Sandra Aranegui, 39 / Owner, Lover’s Rock Productions
Maury Baker, 29 / Vice President Operations, LewisGale Medical Center
Jessica Beemer, 31 / Assistant Director of Finance & Management Services, Roanoke County
Chad Beheler, 39 / Captain Administrative Division, Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office
Daniel Bremner, 36 / Head Coach, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
Benjamin Carlin, 33 / Owner, Super Carlin Brothers, LLC
Jonathan Carlin, 34 / Owner, Super Carlin Brothers, LLC
Melissa Carr, 39 / AP Chemistry Teacher, Roanoke City Public Schools, William Byrd High School
Rachael Clark, 30 / Associate Director of Residence Life & House, Roanoke College
Dr. Alison Clifton, 39 / Assistant Professor of French, Roanoke College
Dr. Zachary Collier, 36 / Assistant Professor, Radford University / President, Collier Research Systems
Kate Failla, 25 / Financial Advisor, Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC
Quiana Fields, 37 / E3+ Lead Teacher, Roanoke City Public Schools
Ashley Fiore, 39 / Chief Business Intelligence Officer, KlariVis
Dr. Laura Garden, DDS, MSD, 36 / Endodontist, Roanoke Endodontics
Henri Gendreau, 29 / Founder/Editor, The Roanoke Rambler
Dionte Hall, 30 / Artist, The Foundry
Sarah Henshaw, 39 / Senior Director, Carilion Clinic
Matthew Hubbard, 38 / Senior Vice President and Market President, American National Bank and Trust
Alexander Jones, 29 / Principal Planner, Roanoke County
Brandon Jones, 37 / System Patient Experience Manager, Carilion Clinic
Dr. Meghan Kamrada, 38 / Clinical Pharmacist: Internal Medicine, Carilion Clinic, Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Dr. Bethany Lackey, 33 / Director, A Tree Planted Collective
Tyler Lyon, 30 / Program Coordinator, Grandin Theatre Film Lab
Anna Muncy, 38 / Business Development Representative, Lawrence Companies
Charlsie Parker, 38 / Main Library Branch Manager, Roanoke Public Libraries
Veronica Perkins, 38 / REALTOR, Realtor Brokered by eXp Realty Roanoke
Jacquelyn Persiani, 30 / Deputy Sheriff-Sergeant, Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office
Kiesha Preston, 36 / Race and Gender Equality Consultant, Freelance
Branden Robertson, 33 / Director of Quality and Patient Safety, Carilion Clinic
Morgan Romeo, 36 / Executive Director, Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board
Jordan Ryan, 38 / PGA Golf Pro, Head Golf Pro, Hunting Hills Country Club
Cody Sexton, 34 / Assistant Town Manager/Treasurer, Town of Vinton
Ranelle Simmons, 37 / Owner, AvenueBlack and Rescue Systems, Inc.
Brandon Stinnett, 35 / Owner, The Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro
Tyler Thomas, 33 / Executive Chef & General Manager, The River & Rail Restaurant / Owner, Yard Bull Meats / Owner, High Water Management
Jennifer Tortora, 39 / Director of Career Services and Employer Engagement, Virginia Tech, Pamplin College of Business
Brittany Turman, 36 / Senior Virtual Events Manager, Optum / Owner & President, Turman Digital LLC
Dr. Lauren Vistarakula, OTD, OTR/L, ADHD-RSP, 32 / Owner & Pediatric Occupational Therapist, Kidable Therapy