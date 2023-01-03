40 Under 40: Meet the Class of 2023

When we asked readers to nominate the next wave of Roanoke's leaders, we received a slew of impressive submissions in a variety of categories. Applicants were judged not only on their career achievements but also on their involvement in the community and other factors; with 112 incredible nominees, choosing only 40 was an incredibly difficult decision for our editorial team!

Meet our Class of 2023 in our latest issue, and learn more about them in our online portion below.

Thank you to all who nominated, and to every single nominee making a difference in our community. Keep up the great work! Congratulations to our 40 Under 40 Class of 2023!

The Class of 2023 is listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Lynsey Allie, 36 / Executive Director, Botetourt County Historical Society

Sandra Aranegui, 39 / Owner, Lover’s Rock Productions

Maury Baker, 29 / Vice President Operations, LewisGale Medical Center

Jessica Beemer, 31 / Assistant Director of Finance & Management Services, Roanoke County

Chad Beheler, 39 / Captain Administrative Division, Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel Bremner, 36 / Head Coach, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

Benjamin Carlin, 33 / Owner, Super Carlin Brothers, LLC

Jonathan Carlin, 34 / Owner, Super Carlin Brothers, LLC

Melissa Carr, 39 / AP Chemistry Teacher, Roanoke City Public Schools, William Byrd High School

Rachael Clark, 30 / Associate Director of Residence Life & House, Roanoke College

Dr. Alison Clifton, 39 / Assistant Professor of French, Roanoke College

Dr. Zachary Collier, 36 / Assistant Professor, Radford University / President, Collier Research Systems

Kate Failla, 25 / Financial Advisor, Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC

Quiana Fields, 37 / E3+ Lead Teacher, Roanoke City Public Schools

Ashley Fiore, 39 / Chief Business Intelligence Officer, KlariVis

Dr. Laura Garden, DDS, MSD, 36 / Endodontist, Roanoke Endodontics

Henri Gendreau, 29 / Founder/Editor, The Roanoke Rambler

Dionte Hall, 30 / Artist, The Foundry

Sarah Henshaw, 39 / Senior Director, Carilion Clinic

Matthew Hubbard, 38 / Senior Vice President and Market President, American National Bank and Trust

Alexander Jones, 29 / Principal Planner, Roanoke County

Brandon Jones, 37 / System Patient Experience Manager, Carilion Clinic

Dr. Meghan Kamrada, 38 / Clinical Pharmacist: Internal Medicine, Carilion Clinic, Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Dr. Bethany Lackey, 33 / Director, A Tree Planted Collective

Tyler Lyon, 30 / Program Coordinator, Grandin Theatre Film Lab

Anna Muncy, 38 / Business Development Representative, Lawrence Companies

Charlsie Parker, 38 / Main Library Branch Manager, Roanoke Public Libraries

Veronica Perkins, 38 / REALTOR, Realtor Brokered by eXp Realty Roanoke

Jacquelyn Persiani, 30 / Deputy Sheriff-Sergeant, Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office

Kiesha Preston, 36 / Race and Gender Equality Consultant, Freelance

Branden Robertson, 33 / Director of Quality and Patient Safety, Carilion Clinic

Morgan Romeo, 36 / Executive Director, Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board

Jordan Ryan, 38 / PGA Golf Pro, Head Golf Pro, Hunting Hills Country Club

Cody Sexton, 34 / Assistant Town Manager/Treasurer, Town of Vinton

Ranelle Simmons, 37 / Owner, AvenueBlack and Rescue Systems, Inc.

Brandon Stinnett, 35 / Owner, The Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro

Tyler Thomas, 33 / Executive Chef & General Manager, The River & Rail Restaurant / Owner, Yard Bull Meats / Owner, High Water Management

Jennifer Tortora, 39 / Director of Career Services and Employer Engagement, Virginia Tech, Pamplin College of Business

Brittany Turman, 36 / Senior Virtual Events Manager, Optum / Owner & President, Turman Digital LLC

Dr. Lauren Vistarakula, OTD, OTR/L, ADHD-RSP, 32 / Owner & Pediatric Occupational Therapist, Kidable Therapy