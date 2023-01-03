40 Under 40: Anna Muncy

Anna Muncy, 38 / Business Development Representative, Lawrence Companies

Anna Muncy

Originally from Richmond, Anna Moncure Muncy is a leader in sales for Lawrence Companies, selling relocation services to companies, and is a part of the company’s community committee where she works with relationship-building for the company’s clients. In past fiscal years, she has brought in over $775,000 in business revenue. Muncy is also the current president of the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce Board. She has served in a number of leadership roles for the Junior League of Roanoke Valley, including her present role as Assistant Finance Vice President, as well as Executive Vice President, Nominating Director and Stocked Market Tickets Chair; as Executive Vice President, she provided over 1,000 hours of service toward the organization’s projects and volunteer events. She was awarded the 2022 Women of Achievement Award from the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Chapter for outstanding civic service and servant leadership, as well as the 2022 JLRV Governance Board Member of the Year Award. “I am passionate about growing women leaders,” Muncy says. “I think it’s important for girls to see women in leadership roles!”

Earned BA in History, Hollins University, 2007

Prior employment at Hollins University as the Director of Alumnae Relations and Director of the Hollins Fund (led the effort to raise $3.55 million annually for the University)

Served on the Board of several organizations including: Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce and the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Chapter

An Altar Guild Member at Christ Episcopal Church

From the Nomination: “Anna Moncure Muncy is a successful business woman and civic volunteer. … Muncy is set apart by both her professional and civic accomplishments. It is rare to find an individual in their thirties, with such outstanding accomplishments both professionally and in the community. Muncy is also distinguished by her unwavering positive attitude and her ability to inspire outstanding efforts by others. She is a true leader and has been willing to step up to any tasks for the organizations that she gives her time to. … In addition to her professional and community services activities, Muncy is also a wonderful mentor to those around her. She has been a huge help and asset to me as a fellow Junior League member. She is always willing to help anyone with any tasks that they need assistance with. Muncy always has an extremely positive attitude and has the heart of a servant leader.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Muncy: “I love how much Roanoke has evolved in the 15 years I have been a part of the community. What used to be a sleepy mountain town is now a thriving city. I also love the culture and arts scene and the beautiful scenery."

How does your passion impact our community?

Muncy: “I am passionate about growing women leaders. I think it's important for girls to see women in leadership roles!”