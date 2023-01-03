40 Under 40: Brandon Jones

Brandon Jones, MSN, RN, 37 / System Patient Experience Manager, Carilion Clinic

A nurse for 17 years, Brandon Jones has experience in critical care and emergency medicine both at the bedside and in various leadership positions. He served as one of the directors for Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital's level one trauma center; he has served as adjunct clinical nursing faculty for VWCC since 2018 and was appointed to the Virginia Board of Nursing by Governor Northam in 2019. He is currently a member of the American Nurses Association and Virginia Nurses Association, serves as chair of the Committee of the Joint Boards of Nursing and Medicine and was elected by his Board of Nursing colleagues to serve as President in 2022. He and his wife Erin, a pediatric emergency RN, recently started a new podcast, “Real Nurses, Real Talk,” where they share unique perspectives and insights into the industry. “Caring for others is my calling ... Three words can summarize much of my work caring for both the community and fellow caregivers: Heal, Empower and Inspire. … Through healing, empowering and inspiring nursing students, future nurses are better equipped to provide safe, high-quality, compassionate care. Compassion changes everything, and I will continue to advocate fiercely for patient-centered care and to improve the human experience in healthcare.”

Multiple certifications include Certified Patient Experience Professional (CPXP), Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN), and Nurse Executive Advanced – Board Certified (NEA-BC)

An active member of the Emergency Nurses association during his time as an Emergency Department RN

Served as both the President of the Roanoke Chapter of the ENA and as Treasurer for the Virginia Emergency Nurses Association

Frequently presents at local, regional, and national conferences speaking on topics such as patient experience, human experience, purpose-driven healthcare and purpose-driven nursing

Has received many honors in recognition of his work; including the inaugural Association of Patient Experience’s Caregiver of the Year award; the Carilion Clinic Curiosity Award; Virginia Nurses Foundation 40 Under 40 Honorable Mention; Virginia Nurses Foundation Leadership Excellence Award for Direct Patient Care Leader – Patient Experience Honorable Mention.

2022 – Plenary Speaker – Virginia ENA Fall Conference: Compassion Changes Everything: The Evidence-Based Case for Compassionate Care in Emergency Medicine

2022 – Keynote Address for Virginia Western Community College Nursing Pinning Ceremony

2021 – Plenary Speaker for Carilion Clinic Nursing Research Virtual Conference: Compassion Changes Everything: The Evidence-Based Case for Compassionate Care for patients AND caregivers

2021 - Plenary Speaker for TWU HCA SHAO Houston: Path to CXO Patient Experience: Purpose Driven Moments

2020 – Plenary Speaker for Health Connect Partners Fall Virtual Conference: Enhancing Patient Experience during COVID-19

2020 – Beryl Institute Webinar Speaker – Implementing a Simulation-Based Program for Nurse-Leader Patient Rounding

2020 – Breakout Session Speaker - Society for Simulation in Healthcare International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare: Customizing Your Toolkit to Implement Nurse Leader Patient Rounding Simulation Training

Publication: Jones, Brandon, et al. Implementing a Simulation-Based Program for Nurse Leader Patient Rounding. no. 6, 2022, p. 3.

Advocated for and pioneered creating a Patient/Family Advisory Council (PFAC) to better connect the Emergency Department with the community they serve

Active in his local church; helps lead the college LifeGroup, The Bridge, a community of young adults; and serves as a Deacon

From the Nomination: “Brandon [Jones] envisions a world where hospitals are a beacon of healing for the communities they serve. A place where patients receive safe, compassionate, quality care in every moment and where the caregivers are respected, cared for, and get an actual lunch break. Jones is an enthusiastic patient experience warrior for Carilion Clinic, although his “official” job is serving as the System Patient Experience Manager. …Throughout his career, Jones’ work within the patient experience arena has not gone unnoticed. He frequently presents at local, regional, and national conferences speaking on topics such as patient experience, human experience, purpose-driven healthcare and purpose-driven nursing. … During his time in the Emergency Department, Jones advocated for and pioneered creating a Patient/Family Advisory Council (PFAC). This PFAC was a way to better connect the Emergency Department with the community they serve. Because of the strong foundation created by Jones, the ED PFAC continues today. Additionally, Jones is active in his local church. He helps lead the college LifeGroup, The Bridge, which is a community of young adults. He also serves as a Deacon, serving the congregation when needed. Jones’ passion for improving the human experience is immediately evident for anyone who interacts with him. He has been instrumental in helping to develop the patient-centered culture for Carilion Clinic. … On one of his recent evaluations from students, one student noted: ‘Brandon Jones is an amazing clinical instructor that brings out the best in everyone he leads. His passion in his work is genuine and inspiring. He helps the group understand and dig for a bigger picture with their assigned patients and encourages independent thinking and learning from the concepts. Brandon is the nurse I dream to be and more.’ This is a great summary of what sets Brandon apart through his overwhelming passion.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Jones: “I have lived in Roanoke for much of my adult life and am thankful to call the Roanoke valley home. Roanoke has a small-town feel with many of the amenities of a larger city, and it is a near-perfect balance. It is a place where I have grown a family, developed professionally, found a wonderful church family, and made strong lifelong bonds. Roanoke is also the premier location to work in healthcare and receive healthcare.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Jones: “Caring for others is my calling, and I am passionate about improving the human experience in healthcare. Three words can summarize much of my work caring for both the community and fellow caregivers; Heal, Empower and Inspire. The community we serve is benefited through healing, empowering, and inspiring caregivers. Through healing, empowering, and inspiring nursing students, future nurses are better equipped to provide safe, high-quality, compassionate care. Compassion changes everything, and I will continue to advocate fiercely for patient-centered care and to improve the human experience in healthcare.”