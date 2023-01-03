40 Under 40: Veronica Perkins

Veronica Perkins, 38 / Realtor, Realtor Brokered by eXp Realty Roanoke

After launching her realtor career in 2019, Veronica Perkins now ranks among the top one percent of agents within the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors. She more than tripled her business from the year before and capped at her brokerage in the first months of 2021 and 2022, moving from a local brokerage to international brokerage when she became an Agent/Owner, Team Lead, and Certified Mentor with eXp Realty in July 2021. Perkins also launched Sparkle Cleaning Roanoke, LLC, a local residential and commercial cleaning business, and has acquired eight residential rental properties and purchased an office building on Brambleton Avenue referred to as the eXpansion Hub a "co-working space." She is also a 2020 graduate of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Roanoke Valley and has served as a volunteer advocate and sponsor of the ALS Foundation, and Justice League of Roanoke. “Helping someone become a homeowner for the first time or buying a 40-door apartment complex is rewarding,” she says. “Knowing that not only will their family benefit but we enhance the strength of our community. When Roanoke families win, our local community wins!”

Award recipient, Top Producing Agent and Highest Sales Volume across the Roanoke and Lynchburg markets, 2020-21

Featured on the cover of The Real Producers Magazine, 2022

Between 2020 - 2022, led several classes focused on capturing your clients from phone call to closing and how to grow an investment profile.

Active member of her kid’s school and sports activities ranging from playing pickleball, watching baseball and coaching youth basketball; can often be seen around town cheerfully sporting her favorite “Realtor Mom” T-shirt

Proud Mom of 3 children, ages 15, 11, and 9; rescue dog too!

Contestant in Season 4 of American Idol (Carrie Underwood went on to win) — slept on the stadium floor of the Houston Astros stadium waiting in line for the opportunity to sing for the famous judges!

Sings The National Anthem across the valley from The Salem Red Sox to The Rail Yard Dawgs

Has traveled by car cross-country twice visiting 44 of the 50 states while serving as a member of a young adult gospel singing group

From the Nomination: “...Veronica [Perkins] leads her team in professional training and one-on-one coaching sessions. This is in addition to running her own Real Estate business and a cleaning company. Between 2020 - 2022, Perkins was asked to teach her peers about Real Estate Lead Conversion. She led several classes with a focus on how to capture your clients from phone call to closing. Veronica loves mentoring and inspiring others to achieve their limitless potential. She also regularly volunteers for her kid’s activities and donates to local children in need. Mentoring other Realtors to achieve success is part of her weekly schedule. Perkins has a natural gift for meaningfully connecting with people. She lights up a room and inspires others to do good in the world while living their life with passion and purpose. She loves God, her family, and her community. While juggling motherhood and the responsibilities of family, her professional real estate career success has landed her among the top local Real Estate Agents. It often takes a Realtor decades to achieve what Perkins has achieved in less than three years. Not only is she focused on building limitless success for her own family, but she is also deeply passionate and committed to helping others achieve their own limitless potential. She has discovered the power of real estate investing and enjoys teaching others.… For over 4 years, Perkins has served as a volunteer advocate and sponsor of the ALS Foundation. She began volunteering for this organization before her own Grandmother was diagnosed with ALS. She has rallied her family and friends to bring awareness to ALS and raise money to find a cure so that others don’t have to suffer. … The Perkins family moved to Roanoke in Fall of 2018 to live with family after an unexpected job loss. Veronica is a proud Mom of 3 children, ages 15, 11, and 9. They adopted a dog from a rescue group. … She has been many places and could live anywhere. Perkins says she loves the Roanoke Valley, and it feels like home now that her mom and siblings have relocated here too. Prior to Perkins’ award-winning career in real estate, she had no experience in the industry. There is no stopping this young woman – she is destined for even greater success and has a personal mission to help lift and inspire others along the way.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Perkins: “ I love the small-town feel with the city vibe. You can't go anywhere without running into someone you know all while still having the opportunity to grow and expand your network.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Perkins: “Helping someone become a homeowner for the first time or buying a 40-door apartment complex is rewarding. Knowing that not only will their family benefit but we enhance the strength of our community. When Roanoke families win, our local community wins! I love to help people discover how limitless they truly are and how they can be successful by being their authentic selves.”