40 Under 40: Dr. Meghan Kamrada

Dr. Meghan Kamrada, 38 / Clinical Pharmacist: Internal Medicine, Carilion Clinic, Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Dr. Meghan Kamrada graduated magna cum laude from Campbell University in 2008, completing her pharmacy residency at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in 2009. Her passion for building a program focused on the most up-to-date practices, coupled with her love for teaching, led her to serve in the position of Program Coordinator for the Pharmacy Residency Program for five years. She was a key figure in building classes of pharmacists that would continue to comprise a large part of the Carilion department and pharmacy departments throughout the region. She has been involved in numerous residency-based research and quality improvement projects that have improved patient care. “Since undergrad, I've been passionate about public health and wanted to … help ensure access to quality healthcare,” she says. “...I've been able to work with those members of the community who are admitted to our internal medicine service. However, after nearly three years working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, it became clear that not all people have that access. … It's my hope that I'll be able to take the knowledge gained from this graduate program along with my doctoral training in pharmacy to help make quality healthcare accessible to everyone.”

Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Public Health with a specific concentration in Healthcare Policy and Management from the University of California-Berkeley, ranked #1 in her class

Currently completing a research project through UC-Berkeley focused on using validated methods to reduce neonatal infections while also reducing costs associated with healthcare

Previous member of Junior League of Roanoke Valley

Previously served on the board for Apple Ridge Farms

An Ohio native; a passionate Ohio State Buckeye fan (though she has grown to love the Hokies and goes to games whenever she can)

Loves to ski and golf, both which she learned during the pandemic

From the Nomination: “Dr. Kamrada has been a fixture of the Carilion Pharmacy Residency Program since graduating in its inaugural class in 2009. Upon graduation, she joined the faculty and immediately began working toward not only providing the best care possible to her patients but also helping develop the incoming pharmacy and medical residents. … After [University of California-Berkeley] graduation, she plans to use her newfound skill set coupled with her medical knowledge to provide service on a larger scale to the patients in the Roanoke Valley. … When she first arrived in Roanoke in 2008, Kamrada quickly sought ways to become involved in the community. She joined the Roanoke chapter of the Junior League and served for several years. During her time in the JL, she was involved in numerous community projects that have had a lasting impact. After leaving the JL, Kamrada joined the board for Apple Ridge Farms. This allowed her to work with many children throughout the community and help propel them toward successful futures. Kamrada’s motivation to be a force for good in her community is second to none. Though her job as an internal medicine pharmacist in one of the busiest units in the state would be enough for most, it was not for her. Her concurrent studies at UC-Berkeley have required intense focus and deviation, as well as many sleepless nights. However, Kamrada has never let that interfere with the care of her patients and has instead used her newly learned skills to further improve the care delivered within her department.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Kamrada: “There are many reasons that I love my community. As a healthcare professional, I'm particularly interested in health and wellness, not only for myself, but for others living in our community. The Roanoke area has stunning natural beauty, affording multiple opportunities for a healthy, active lifestyle. From miles of greenways encouraging walking, cycling, and running, to the majestic mountain trails for hiking, rivers for kayaking and canoeing, Roanoke has something to offer everyone.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Kamrada: “Since undergrad, I've been passionate about public health and wanted to select a profession with which I could help ensure access to quality healthcare. As a clinical pharmacist, over the years I've been able to work with those members of the community who are admitted to our internal medicine service. However, after nearly 3 years working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, it became clear that not all people have that access. To better serve the Roanoke community, I began working toward my Master of Public Health at UC Berkeley. It's my hope that I'll be able to take the knowledge gained from this graduate program along with my doctoral training in pharmacy to help make quality healthcare accessible to everyone.”