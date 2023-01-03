40 Under 40: Tyler Lyon

Tyler Lyon, 30 / Program Coordinator, Grandin Theatre Film Lab

Tyler Lyon

Roanoke native Tyler Lyon has been the program coordinator for the multi-award-winning Grandin Theatre Film Lab since its 2016 inception, overseeing the in-depth matriculation of over 70+ area high-school students from the public, private and homeschool sectors. Lyon spearheaded the program’s development, building the course syllabus, lesson plans and program strategy; he teaches 99% of the courses, recruits and schedules guest speakers, writes and distributes all communications with students and parents and represents the program in the community. In six years, the Film Lab has graduated 50+ students; almost two dozen of them have gone on to either find work in the commercial television and/or film industries, or gone on to study the cinematic or visual arts at the university level. Lyon is an adjunct professor of Video Production at Roanoke College, and has worked on over 60 productions, including five full-length feature films. “I am glad that Film Lab provides an outlet for cinematically-minded students. After you see the films they create and the friendships they make, you find yourself asking, ‘What would these students have done without Film Lab?’ They get to showcase local locations and talent in their films. I hope we get the opportunity to tell even more stories created by our Valley’s young people.”

Earned a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Video Studies, George Mason University, 2013

His work has helped program graduates go on to study the cinematic or visual arts at the University of Southern California Film School, UNC School of Arts, University of Virginia, Savannah College of Art and Design, Virginia Commonwealth University, Emerson College, and more.

Clients include the Travel Channel, Amazon, Dell, Mazda and more

Within the Grandin Theatre Film Lab, has been the Executive Producer (advisor) for over 25 short form fiction, long form fiction, documentary, and music video productions. Is directly responsible for submitting Film Lab students’ projects to film festivals worldwide

His students have had their works accepted, recognized, or win awards from over 45+ film festivals across the world, from as close as the Bike Shorts Film Festival here in Roanoke, VA to as far away as Italy, Austria, Australia, the Netherlands, Canada, and all over the United States

Some highlights from the list of festivals that have recognized films made by students of the Grandin Theatre Film Lab include: the Newport Beach Film Festival, the Tallgrass Film Festival, the Breckenridge Film Festival, the DC Independent Film Festival, and the Oscar-qualifying LA Shorts International Film Festival and Indy Shorts International Film Festival

An active member of Vinton Baptist Church; helped maintain their online presence and platform to keep services running throughout the pandemic providing congregation members comfort and support from their homes; volunteered in youth ministry for 5 years. Currently teaches young adult Sunday school class.

From the Nominations: “Since 2016, Tyler Lyon has served as the Program Coordinator for the multi-award winning Grandin Theatre Film Lab. Film Lab’s mission is to supplement education provided by area schools or to serve as a first exposure to the cinematic arts for students. We strive to prepare our local youth for future education, careers, and interests in the film, entertainment, and communications industries. … Within the Grandin Theatre Film Lab, Lyon has been the Executive Producer for over 25 short form fiction, long form fiction, documentary, and music video productions, in addition to dozens more shorts. … His continuity, dedication, constant honing, and diligent service of our community's youth truly makes him one of the finest educational assets for young adults in our region. I would say that the Grandin Theatre Film Lab is one of the most quietly impactful programs in our region, and is only now beginning to receive the recognition it is worthy of. Lyon has been integral in that development. He is, quite frankly, exceptional.”

—————

“Not only does Tyler [Lyon] corral 20-30 students on a daily basis, he does it after they have already sat through a full school day. He is able to present information in a fun, dynamic, hands-on learning environment, and do so in such a way that knowledge and skills are actually absorbed. The students that Lyon mentors grow not only as screenwriters, actors, directors, editors, and producers, but as contributing members of the community. Several Film Lab alumni have gone on to top-ranked film programs at major institutes and universities. … He constructed and maintained their online presence and platform to keep services running throughout the pandemic providing congregation members comfort and support from their homes. He has worked in youth ministry for years, hosting not only Sunday groups after services, but also donating his time throughout the week. Lyon has also worked on many outreach initiatives of The Grandin Theatre. This includes partnerships with The West End Center and Roanoke City Schools bringing exposure to film and the technology surrounding it to youth of all age ranges. … Lyon is hardworking, steady, intelligent, community minded, but above all, KIND. Tyler is the KINDEST human I have ever met, bar-none, in all my travels. He is the epitome of servant leadership and genuinely wants the best for everyone he meets. While the formation of The Film Lab and Lyon’s life in general have not been without struggle and hardship, he handles challenges with genuine interest in solving the problem and a calm, measured approach. Even when Lyon has been personally harmed through no fault of his own, he has never lashed out or approached a challenge in anger. While he will always stand up for what is right, he embodies a quiet turn-the-other-cheek confidence that is truly enviable. Lyon frequently volunteers regularly with his church and other community organizations in Vinton and Roanoke. He is environmentally conscious, bike-commutes to work, and frequently hikes in our beautiful Blue Ridge.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Lyon: “Shooting from the hip, I enjoy how even-keeled most people in Roanoke are. I can count the number of times I’ve been honked at driving on one hand. I feel like most people have a basic level of kindness and openness that is desperately needed in the world. The majority of the time, if I see a person on the greenway, I’m going to wave at them whether I know them or not, and I don’t feel weird doing that in a place like Roanoke. We have beautiful people to match our beautiful surroundings.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Lyon: “Roanoke has a pretty entrepreneurial spirit nowadays. I think Film Lab plays into that because it’s still pretty new, and it’s a less-than-traditional program. I think we have to embrace a DIY mentality because we are often the ‘forgotten city’ of Virginia. Film Lab has taught me that if the rest of the state isn’t interested, aim higher – go national, go international. More directly, I am glad that Film Lab provides an outlet for cinematically-minded students. After you see the films they create and the friendships they make, you find yourself asking, ‘What would these students have done without Film Lab?’ They get to showcase local locations and talent in their films. I hope we get the opportunity to tell even more stories created by our Valley’s young people.”