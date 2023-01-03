40 Under 40: Melissa Carr

Melissa Carr, 39 / AP Chemistry Teacher, Roanoke County Public Schools, William Byrd High School

Melissa Carr

Melissa Carr is a 17-year veteran teacher at Roanoke County Public Schools teaching Chemistry, Advanced Chemistry and AP Chemistry. She has been recognized by the National Math and Science Initiative at an AP Chemistry training conference and became a consultant/study session presenter for NMSI. Her efforts to recruit and mentor more young women to the field of science contributed to her nomination for the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction through the National Society for High School Scholars. In 2021, Carr worked with staff from nearby universities to better her ability to guide students in research; the effort led WBHS to be recognized as the Science Fair School winner, and six WBHS students advanced to the regional competition. She volunteers for Clean Valley Council’s Clean Valley Day and offers extra credit to students to get involved, encouraging and participating with students to clean up neighborhood streets. “Some of my most notable impact on our community stems from my being a role model to all students, helping my students find their voice and confidence, encouraging them to be the best versions of themselves, creating an environment of acceptance and safety, fostering interconnectedness, as well as providing a caring and listening ear when often they may feel there isn’t one.”

Blue Ridge American Chemical Society Chemistry Teacher of the Year, 2014

Recipient of Roanoke County Schools’ Golden Apple, "Most Influential Teacher" in 2013, plus multiple nominations

Recognized as a ‘Most Influential Teacher’ to a former student and was flown to Rochester to attend his graduation and a special recognition ceremony for influential teachers of top students at RIT (Rochester Institute of Technology)

Has traveled around the U.S. on select weekends of the year to tutor classes of AP Chemistry students with an organization called National Math and Science Initiative (Saturday Sessions – where Carr presented AP Chem material in four 1-hour topic review and re-teaching sessions; the most recent Saturday sessions were focused on advancing science and math for students of military families)

Volunteered with Obstacle Course Race Spartan Kids

Races with Spartan, and has completed many Trifectas series races

Volunteers for the Go Outside Festival

Volunteered with Go Cross UCI Cyclocross race

Volunteered with the Iron Man 70.3 race

Sings in her church choir at Central Church of the Brethren (active member for 16 years)

Previously part of the Roanoke Symphony Chorus for 12 years

From the Nomination: “Melissa [Carr] is an AP Chemistry teacher at William Byrd High School. She was recognized by the National Math and Science Initiative at an AP Chemistry training conference and became a consultant/study session presenter for NMSI. … She makes a concerted effort to recruit and mentor more young women to the field of science through her teaching with WBHS and through NMSI. She makes science approachable, fun, and challenging. … Carr’s passion for teaching and her work ethic set her apart from others. She seeks out opportunities to better herself as a teacher. … Carr throughout her life has accomplished so much on her own. She is self sufficient and able to do many things others can't. Most individuals are talented in one area or another, but Carr is a talented teacher, athlete and one who has more energy than most. Her dedication to the students at William Byrd High School is commendable.”

“Melissa [Carr] is a 17 year veteran teacher at Roanoke County Public Schools (William Byrd High School) teaching Chemistry, Advanced Chemistry, and AP (Advanced Placement) Chemistry. … Carr is very concerned about making the STEM field more and more accessible to women. She makes a concerted effort to recruit and mentor more young women in the field of science through her teaching with WBHS and through NMSI. Making science approachable, fun, and challenging is her goal. Carr knows that she serves as a role model for students whom benefit from seeing themselves in their teachers, especially in science. She strives each year to better her students' chances in the science fair and in competitions for scholarships, etc. Last year, her school took the top Roanoke County Science award of most awards won in the high school division. As chair of the Science fair at her school, she helped lead these students to victory. … She is smart, caring, productive, and a wonderful educator. I know this by how many students stop us out around town and are not only excited to see her, but to tell her how happy they are to see her and the impacts she made on their lives. It is a running joke sometimes of how many former and current students she will run into each time we go out. … Finally, she is a problem solver. I have never known a more head-strong, and physically strong woman to take on everything from unclogging drains and installing a tub surround in her home to building and installing her own made countertops in her kitchen. She sees a problem, looks up what to do and she does it. She is a renaissance woman. … The student nominating Melissa for the award this year through NSHSS wrote her an e-mail including his response, which she shared with me in an e-mail: ‘Ms. Carr teaches Chemistry and AP Chemistry at William Byrd and provides abundant resources for student use. She is always willing to help those who are not understanding. Ms. Carr is kind and teaches in a way that is hands-on and easy to understand, and her class has quickly become one of my favorites. She inspired me to double major in chemistry for college.’ I am very proud of her.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Carr: “Roanoke is where I grew up. I have traveled many places over the years, and there is nowhere that feels quite like HOME as Roanoke. There is so much to do here that I often cannot find the time to fit in every event and Roanoke is constantly growing and getting better all the time. Roanoke raised me to deeply appreciate our beautiful Blue Ridge backyard, small businesses, biking, hiking, running, festivals, my gym, getting involved, giving back, preservation, understanding the importance of thinking locally and acting globally. There are so many aspects of Roanoke life I love, but most importantly I appreciate the community and the people I have met along the way here in our little part of Southwest Virginia.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Carr: “In addition to my passion for the outdoors and supporting events that raise awareness for local and regional causes, I have a tremendous passion for helping encourage our (collective) future. I have taught Chemistry in our community for 17 years, and in that time have been able to make a bigger impact and mentor the future generation in a way I could not in any other setting. I am honored to be a female role model and mentor for my young female STEM students – if I can do it, they can see themselves in STEM. Chemistry may the subject, and despite other awards and accolades I may have accepted, some of my most notable impact on our community stems from my being a role model to all students, helping my students find their voice and confidence, encouraging them to be the best versions of themselves, creating an environment of acceptance and safety, fostering interconnectedness, as well as providing a caring and listening ear when often they may feel there isn’t one.”