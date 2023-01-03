40 Under 40: Kate Failla

Kate Failla, 25 / CFP®/Financial Advisor, Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC

After receiving the Big South Conference’s Christenberry Award for Academic Excellence as a student athlete on Longwood’s women’s basketball team and graduating as valedictorian with a B.S. in Finance and Management from Longwood University with a 4.0 GPA, Kate Failla earned a Master of Finance Degree from Saint Joseph’s University. Working as a financial advisor with Elmwood Wealth Partners of Janney Montgomery Scott, she most recently earned her Certified Financial Planner™ professional designation in 2022; received her Virginia Life and Health Insurance LIcense; is Series 7 and Series 66 registered; and is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success. She is also an assistant coach for the Lord Botetourt High School girls’ basketball team, and helped lead them to a state championship in 2020. “As a coach, I have the opportunity to teach and mentor young female athletes, and I hope to be a positive influence for them at a critical time in their lives,” Failla says. “Coaches have been some of the biggest mentors throughout my life, and my goal is to instill the same lessons of character and hard work that I received.”

A published author in the Journal of Applied Business and Economics for research titled, “Forward and Reverse Stock Splits: A Test of Market Efficiency”

From the Nomination: “... As an assistant coach, Kate Failla has the opportunity to teach the players skills and help develop game strategies. Most importantly, she is able to build relationships with the players and help them grow as young women. As a former student-athlete, Failla can relate to the players and give them first-hand advice on navigating the college selection process and the prospect of participating in college athletics. She loves the opportunity to connect with the young women in her community through basketball, and she looks forward to continuing in the future. Above anything else, Failla is set apart by her willingness to work arduously to go above and beyond for others. In her professional career, she puts her clients’ needs first, and she is always there to answer their questions or advise them towards their goals. During an unprecedented period, where remote work sometimes made it difficult for individuals to contact their financial professionals, Failla made it a point to be as accessible as possible. She is always there to answer clients’ calls or emails. I believe this aspect of customer service is often not emphasized enough, but, in this case, a client-first mindset sets Failla apart and helps her build exceptional relationships with her clients. This propensity for serving others carries over into her community involvement. As a coach, she is willing to go out of her way to help the players develop and grow as young women; she recognizes the impact that coaches can have on their players’ lives and the important roles athletics can play in teaching important life lessons. It seems to be becoming much more difficult to find young professionals who are focused on client service and their impact on others. Failla is an excellent role model in her community, and she is quickly becoming a prominent financial professional in the Roanoke Valley. As she continues her career, she will influence many people in a very positive way as she builds relationships with families and helps them meet their financial goals.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Failla: “I love to spend time outside, and Roanoke provides so many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, especially the mountains. I love running on the greenways and hiking with my dog on the trails along the Blue Ridge Parkway. I also love to spend time with friends and family at Smith Mountain Lake. Downtown Roanoke is a great place to work. I love being able to walk down and have lunch on the market, and there are also some great new places to shop and eat downtown.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Failla: “I am passionate about the relationships we build with our clients and the work we do with them. It is meaningful to plan with them and their families as we prepare for their retirement and other long-term goals. Seeing the fulfillment clients have once they achieve their goals and can focus on their passions is very rewarding, and we cherish the opportunity to continue building these relationships throughout their lives. I think this work also spills over to the entire community because it often allows families time and resources to focus on their passions within the Roanoke Valley. As a coach, I have the opportunity to teach and mentor young female athletes, and I hope to be a positive influence for them at a critical time in their lives. Coaches have been some of the biggest mentors throughout my life, and my goal is to instill the same lessons of character and hard work that I received.”