40 Under 40: Brittany Turman

Brittany Turman, 36 / Senior Virtual Events Manager, Optum / Owner & President, Turman Digital LLC

Brittany Turman

Roanoke native Brittany Turman is the owner of a digital marketing firm, the producer and host of podcast “So, Tell Me What You Do…” and the manager of the virtual events B2B marketing program for Optum. In her role at Optum, she manages a virtual events team of three employees, and has increased overall webinar engagement across all lines of business, even working closely with keynote speaker Peyton Manning and his team for the Equian/Optum Spring 2020 conference. Her own business currently manages a portfolio of 23 clients. She holds many volunteer positions, including Mill Mountain Zoo & Wildlife Conservatory board member, Vice President of the PTA at Breckinridge Elementary School, Fincastle representative on the Botetourt County Parks & Rec Booster Club Board, a U8 Cheerleader coach and a Precinct Election Officer with Botetourt County Office of Elections. An active member of Junior League of Roanoke Valley for the last seven years, she currently serves as its Digital Media Chair. “I am, by nature, a helper,” she says. “If there is a problem that I can roll up my sleeves and help fix, or if there’s a great cause that I can share and promote, I’m all over it. ... I just want to make sure that I’ve done everything I can do to make my corner of the world a better place.”

A 2019 graduate of Leadership Roanoke Valley

A 2020 Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (Virginia Chapter) Roanoke’s Finest Honoree

2016 “Rising Star” Outstanding New Member, Junior League of Roanoke Valley

2018 “Shining Star Award” Outstanding Active Member, Junior League of Roanoke Valley

META Certified Digital Marketing Associate

An active member of the Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV); has served in a variety of roles, including: Communications Vice President, two consecutive years as co-chair of the JLRV’s biggest annual fundraiser, Stocked Market

Serves on the Board of Directors for Mill Mountain Zoo & Wildlife Conservatory

Vice President of the PTA at Breckinridge Elementary School in Fincastle

Vice President of the Fincastle Booster Club

Serves as the Fincastle representative on the Botetourt County Parks & Recreation Booster Club Board

Coaches U8 Cheerleaders for the Vinton Booster Club

Volunteers as a Precinct Election Officer with the Botetourt County Department of Elections

From the Nomination: “Brittany Turman is a career marketer and habitual volunteer with years of extensive experience in digital marketing strategy and execution. … Turman was hired by Optum, a major health services innovation company, in July 2018. Her first role was Digital Webinar Manager, which she held until a promotion in June 2020 to Optum's Virtual Events Manager. She assumed this role during the height of the pandemic when the health insurance industry held its first major virtual conference. Brittany served as producer and consultant during Optum Forum 2020, one of the largest health insurance industry conferences in the US, the first year that it went virtual. … While these accomplishments are impressive in and of themselves, Turman was also continuing to manage the overall marketing program for Optum Corporate Marketing and served as the producer and host for all marketing webinars and podcasts across all lines of business at Optum. … Through her experiences at Optum, Turman was able to open her own digital marketing firm, Turman Digital LLC, which specializes in event marketing, social media management, digital design, and digital strategy. … She is currently serving as the JLRV's Digital Media Chair, where she manages 3 social media accounts, promotes media for the JLRV's largest annual fundraiser, Stocked Market, and handles all general external media communication. … Turman is always willing to go the extra mile. She continues to go above and beyond when it comes to her family, her career, and especially in her volunteer roles. She is committed, capable in everything, and always approaches challenges with a level head and a smile. In fact, I think it is when faced with these challenges, that Turman flourishes. She is able to use her creative heart to put new breath into any project she takes on. I’m so proud to work with her in our volunteer roles and even-more-so I am proud to call her my friend. … Turman resides in Fincastle, VA with her husband, Brandon, and their sons, Paul and Conner. She is able to keep all of the balls in motion whether it is in her personal life, her career, and in all of her numerous volunteer roles.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Turman: “I love that Roanoke is underestimated. People that I interact with in my professional life that don’t live here are often surprised when I tell them about what Roanoke offers and the history that exists in our area. I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of hearing ‘Wow, I didn’t know that!’ when sharing a fact about Roanoke with someone who isn’t familiar with our area.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Turman: “I am, by nature, a helper. If there is a problem that I can roll up my sleeves and help fix, or if there’s a great cause that I can share and promote – I’m all over it. At the end of the day, I just want to make sure that I’ve done everything I can do to make my corner of the world a better place.”