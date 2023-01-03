40 Under 40: Ranelle Simmons

Ranelle Simmons, 37 / Owner, AvenueBlack / Owner/President, Rescue Systems, Inc.

Ranelle Simmons

Entrepreneur and lifelong Botetourt resident Ranelle Simmons opened AvenueBlack in historic Fincastle in 2022, a boutique with carefully curated clothing, accessories and decor. The idea for her business actually began because Simmons fell in love with an old building in the heart of Fincastle, knowing she could transform it into a space where people can gather, shop and grow together. She also owns and runs Rescue Systems, Inc., a national supplier of technical rescue supplies and equipment for government, military and industry use. In her role, Simmons has introduced innovative designs, along with custom gear and equipment to service unique needs for their clients. Her most recent work includes collaborating with the Virginia Tourism Corporation to bring a LOVEworks piece of art and history to Fincastle that the whole community can enjoy, with a nod to the history of the Lewis & Clark Legacy Trail that is important to the region. “My passion for history and entrepreneurial spirit prompted me to restore an old building in Historic Fincastle and open a business there for the local community. The LOVEworks mural was one of my first projects after opening, and has brought pieces of history together in a modern way for the town to enjoy.”

Member of the Eagle Rock Fire Department

Mother of three

From the Nomination: “Ranelle is an entrepreneur, mom and lifelong Botetourt resident who has been heavily involved in the local community. … As a lifelong resident of the area, you will hear Ranelle talk a lot about the rich history of the region and the feeling of pride to be a part of a growing business community where people from all over the region - and beyond - can shop and explore. … Ranelle runs two businesses that offer a solution to a real community need from technical and industrial gear to a one-stop shop to meet their daily shopping needs. … She is a member of the Eagle Rock Fire Department, and is always one of the first in the community to be willing to lend a hand to a neighbor. … Ranelle is a business owner breathing life into historic Fincastle and investing in the future of the region. She is a perfect candidate for the Roanoker Magazine 40 under 40 because through her recognition, it can inspire other entrepreneurs to continue to think big, give back and fuel the economic growth of our community.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Simmons: “Roanoke and its surrounding areas offer so much to enjoy. I love living and working in such a beautiful area, and it's a great place to raise a family because of the overall hometown atmosphere. We have history, many outdoor destinations to explore and just the right amount of modernization. It's a perfect spot for visitors to be entertained and for locals to call home.”

How does your passion impact our community?

