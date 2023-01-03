40 Under 40: Charlsie Parker

Charlsie Parker, 38 / Main Library Branch Manager, Roanoke Public Libraries

Now living in Northwest Roanoke where she grew up, Charlsie Parker worked first as a page at the Melrose Branch Library while attending William Fleming High School. The experience sparked her librarian career as she went on to earn her degrees and become an Early Literacy Librarian at the Roanoke Public Libraries from 2011-2022. Promoted to Branch Manager of the Main Library in 2022, she has spearheaded many projects, including team efforts for Roanoke Baby board book, coordinating its distribution at outreach events and to every child born at Carilion’s Roanoke Memorial Hospital; since 2014, over 40,000 copies have been given out. She also coordinated the award-winning Star City Reads initiative, the Feed and Read Program, renovations of all six library branches and exponential growth in youth material circulation and program participation, culminating in over 100,000 children’s books checked out each year. “As a librarian, I love to help people of all walks of life. Youth have a special place in my heart, though, and I loved serving children for over a decade,” Parker says. “I especially like to help provide activities for the youth that show them various opportunities available to them. My passion is encouraging others to dream big, and showing that representation matters, helps to inspire members of our community to reach for the stars!”

Graduate of William Fleming High School, 2002

Earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications, East Tennessee University, 2006

Earned a Masters of Library Science, magna cum laude, North Carolina Central University, May 2010

Graduate of Roanoke City’s Leadership Academy, 2016

Has presented at statewide conferences, including the Virginia Library Association conference, and at the national Campaign for Grade-Level Reading conference

Coordinated large community events and programs such as Ride and Read, a touch-a-truck event featuring free food, literacy activities, and books, drew hundreds of people. The Read Across America Day celebration at the Main Library routinely draws 100 people, and the annual Melrose Fall Festival she supports typically has over 1,000 attendees

Coordinated the Roanoke Public Libraries Summer Reading Program, an annual six-week series of arts, literacy, and STEAM activities for youth

Volunteer Star City Reader; reads to two preschool classes at Fishburn Park Elementary school each month

Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

Serves on the Council-appointed Roanoke’s Youth Services Citizen Board

Daughter of Stephanie Patrick and retired firefighter Charles Patrick, the wife of National Guard veteran and former firefighter Aaron Parker, and the mother of two children, A.J. and Amaya

From the Nomination: “It is only fitting that one of the distributors of the Roanoke Baby board book is herself a Roanoke baby. Charlsie Parker … is uniquely qualified as an education changemaker in the Roanoke Valley. Born in Roanoke City, Parker is a product of Roanoke’s education system and now devotes her career to making opportunities available to all. … Parker is an exemplary professional who serves as a role model for the Roanoke community every day. … Her positive professional and community relationships span the city. She is truly one of Roanoke’s most dynamic young professionals who will continue to change our community for the better. … Parker is a relationship builder. She has developed lasting partnerships between the Roanoke Public Libraries and nonprofit organizations, childcare providers, families, and vendors. These connections have enabled the libraries to bring even more innovative educational activities and resources to families in neighborhoods throughout Roanoke City. When not leading library programs, Parker can often be found representing the libraries at community festivals. Her efforts have enabled her to gain the support of Roanoke dignitaries and leaders, and she is known as a resource to the youth development community. …Parker’s impact on the Roanoke community is significant. Quantifiably, she has coordinated the distribution of hundreds of thousands of resources to children and their families, including books, meals, socks, diapers, and more through her previous role as Early Literacy Librarian. It is impossible, though, to measure her impact on the people she works with, from colleagues to patrons. Charlsie is optimistic, hard-working, driven, and able to motivate others. She has a great sense of humor and naturally puts people at ease. Her rare combination of heart, drive, talent, and experience makes her a remarkable person to know. Charlsie Parker truly is a light in our community!”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Parker: “Roanoke is where I was born and raised. It has shaped me to be who I am, and being a Roanoker drives my passion for helping others. I love the sense of community in Roanoke and being able to raise my children in the same family friendly city that I grew up in. I love that our city has so many community events to explore! I also love taking my family to events and places that happen to be featured in the Roanoke Baby Book, such as the Main Library, museums, the zoo, festivals and the Roanoke Star!”

How does your passion impact our community?

Parker: “Growing up in Roanoke, where so many people work so hard to help others in the community, I developed a passion for helping the community as a whole. As a librarian, I love to help people of all walks of life. Youth have a special place in my heart, though, and I loved serving children for over a decade. My passion helps drive what I do — I especially like to help provide activities for the youth that show them that various opportunities are available to them. My passion is encouraging others to dream big, and showing that representation matters, helps to inspire members of our community to reach for the stars!”