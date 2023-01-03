40 Under 40: Dr. Zachary Collier

Dr. Zachary Collier, 36 / Assistant Professor, Radford University / President, Collier Research Systems

Dr. Zachary Collier

Salem resident Zachary Collier focuses his research on managing risks in the semiconductor supply chain, which has been especially relevant recently with the global chip shortage and the passage of the CHIPS Act. He has been published in nationally recognized publications such as Newsweek and RealClearPolitics, and has been interviewed and quoted in articles appearing in CNN Business, TechTarget, NewsMax, Consumer Affairs and other trade-related publications as a subject matter expert semiconductor market. He has published over 50 peer-reviewed journal articles, book chapters, and conference papers on topics related to decision modeling, risk analysis and resilience; is a Fellow of the Center for Risk Management of Engineering Systems at University of Virginia; and contributes as a subject matter expert to the development of industry standards through SAE International. He has also helped to organize the Center for Hardware and Embedded Systems Security and Trust (CHEST), where he is a Visiting Scholar. “A community is kind of like a machine — you get out of it what you put into it,” he says. “Everyone living in a community benefits from the community in a number of ways, so I feel like the people living there should try to find creative ways to make it the best place it can be.”

Earned Bachelor of Science, Florida State University

Earned Master of Engineering Management, Duke University

Earned Ph.D. in Systems Engineering, University of Virginia

A member of the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce

Has spoken to local business leaders through the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council

Involved with his church as a parishioner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Salem where he holds a leadership position within the Knight of Columbus. The council collectively fundraised and purchased 140 wheelchairs that were distributed to the VA Medical Center in Salem and to other members in our community. The council also donates winter coats for children in need every year, and coordinates food donations to a number of food pantries throughout the area.

An active member of the Society for Risk Analysis where he has held various leadership positions such as President of the Decision Analysis and Risk Specialty Group and President of the Resilience Analysis Specialty Group

Currently serves as Co-Chair of the NDIA Electronics Division's Trust and Assurance Committee

Managing Editor of the Springer journal "Environment Systems & Decisions"

A member of the Editorial Board of "Risk Analysis"

From the Nomination: "Dr. Zachary A. Collier, a Salem resident, has a unique ability to bring people together and unify them towards a goal. This along with his professional contributions is why I think he would make a great candidate for your 40 under 40 in the technology category. … His research and work in the semiconductor market and supply chain has made him an asset in his field of work and has given him the ability to meet many stakeholders and bring them together towards a common interest. Never one to rest, he is also President of Collier Research Systems, a consultancy located in Salem, providing decision making and analytics services for clients across industries including semiconductors, defense, healthcare, education and real estate. … Collier has a unique ability to bring people to the table who may not have normally gotten together. He doesn't understand the word "no" and he works tirelessly in the areas of research that he is passionate about. He loves learning which is why he is a great professor. Not only does he get to share his love of learning with his students he is able to focus on research that helps in the areas of national security and supply chain management. He enjoys sharing these real-world scenarios he is working on with his students."

What do you love about Roanoke?

Collier: “The Roanoke area is very family-friendly and community-oriented. There is always something for our family to do. For example, my son and I love to go to the Transportation Museum to see the trains.”

How does your passion impact our community?

