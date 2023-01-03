40 Under 40: Dr. Lauren Vistarakula

Dr. Lauren Vistarakula, OTD, OTR/L, ADHD-RSP, 32 / Owner & Pediatric Occupational Therapist, Kidable Therapy

Dr. Lauren Vistarakula

As a dedicated pediatric occupational therapist with more than a decade of experience, Dr. Lauren Vistarakula became a certified ADHD Rehabilitation Services Professional in 2022. She started up her own business, Kidable Therapy, a mobile outpatient occupational therapy clinic, in 2020 to serve children and their families in the Roanoke Valley in the comfort of their own home. Kidable is a motherhood-friendly business, as designated by Huddle Up Moms, and offers social groups and summer camps based in proven OT methods to support social skills for children in the community. She was a finalist in the 2022 Gauntlet Awards and within two and a half years, her single-member practice has grown to include four additional team members. “I'd like to think that my work … creates a ripple effect,” she says. “When children and their caregivers feel confident using the strategies that help the child feel and do their best, it continues to impact their participation in the school system and the greater community. The child's occupational performance impacts what they do throughout the day, including developing functional skills and creating strong bonds with others. It's wonderful to see how OT can truly create more meaningful participation in life.”

Earned a B.S. Psychology, University of Charleston, 2012

Earned a M.S. Occupational Therapy, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, 2016

Earned a Post-Professional Occupational Therapy Doctorate, Bay Path University, 2021

From the Nomination: “Dr. Lauren Vistarakula is a dedicated pediatric occupational therapist with more than a decade of experience. … While finishing her education, she started up her own business to serve children and their families in the Roanoke Valley. Vistarakula originally worked for Carilion Clinic before taking a leap of faith and starting up her very own business, all in the midst of a pandemic! … As an occupational therapist, she is focused on helping children with anything that occupies their time. This can be everything from eating, bathing, getting dressed - anything to make their day run smoother. … A family recently reviewed her services saying in part, ‘Her evaluation was incredibly thorough and insightful. Her strategies are fun and engaging and she leaves us with easy to do exercises in-between sessions. We started to notice a difference in our toddler’s sensory and motor skills right away.’ … Any time there is an opportunity to connect with families, Vistarakula shows up. You can often find her at community events with her Kidable table, letting families know about the ways she can assist their family. Since her business has expanded so rapidly, Vistarakula has also offered summer camps for children based in proven OT methods and has begun offering social groups. Those social groups incorporate OT skills into play, such as a pen pal writing group and crafting group. … Anyone who meets Vistarakula can tell immediately she is literally built of compassion. Vistarakula greets everyone warmly with a firm, genuine hug. It's this immediate and sincere connection that draws people in and makes them feel at ease in her presence. She strives always to make sure therapy is fun and meaningful and the strategies are realistic and specific to a child's/family's needs. In addition to being a dedicated wife, daughter, sister and aunt — Vistarakula prioritizes the wellbeing of her clients. She is constantly posting tips and tools for families on her Kidable Facebook page. During the height of the pandemic, she used Facebook to develop games and crafts families could do together at home. Vistarakula is incredibly dedicated to her craft and always thinking of ways to do more for her clients.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Vistarakula: “Roanoke is full of friendly people and gorgeous views. I love driving around the Roanoke Valley and developing close relationships with a variety of families in the area. Roanoke has the perfect small town feel with plenty of opportunities to create a strong community.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Vistarakula: “I'd like to think that my work as a pediatric occupational therapist creates a ripple effect. When children and their caregivers feel confident using the strategies that help the child feel and do their best, it continues to impact their participation in the school system and the greater community. The child's occupational performance impacts what they do throughout the day, including developing functional skills and creating strong bonds with others. It's wonderful to see how OT can truly create more meaningful participation in life.”