40 Under 40: Dr. Laura Garden

Dr. Laura Garden, DDS, MSD, 36 / Endodontist, Roanoke Endodontics

Dr. Laura Garden

A native Roanoker, Dr. Laura Garden is a board-certified endodontist who owns and practices root canal therapy and microsurgery at Roanoke Endodontics, which she purchased in 2018. She is a member of the adjunct faculty at Carilion Clinic, where she is an instructor in the General Practice Residency program, providing endodontic lectures and clinical education to dental residents. In 2021, she joined a small and distinguished group of endodontists dedicated to professional growth and to providing the highest quality of patient care, earning the status as a Diplomate of the American Board of Endodontics. She provides donated dental services to patients at Bradley Free Clinic; serves as a member of the BFC dental board; and has partnered with the Veterans Administration to provide endodontic treatment to veterans. “My hope is that I have created an environment that is comforting and painless to all of my patients and can promote a positive connotation about dental visits in general throughout the Roanoke Valley,” she says. “We are fortunate to have such caring dentists in this community who want to provide the best treatment to all of their patients. … I strive to help them overcome lifelong fears of the dentist through a positive experience in my office.”

Earned Bachelor’s degree, University of Virginia, 2008

Earned Doctor of Dental Surgery degree, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2012

Completed an Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency at the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry, 2013

Earned Master of Science in Dentistry degree with a Certificate in Endodontics, VCU School of Dentistry, 2018

Earned Diplomate of the American Board of Endodontics while working as a full-time medical professional, managing a medical staff and business, and with the demands of a wife and mother of two preschool age sons!

Professional affiliations include membership in the American Association of Endodontics; American Dental Association, Virginia Dental Association, Piedmont Dental Society, Roanoke Valley Dental Society; and Diplomate, American Board of Endodontics

A Sunday School teacher and member of the Children’s Ministry Cooperative at St. John’s Episcopal Church

Member of the PTA at Crystal Spring Elementary School

Helps prepare dental residents in the Carilion Clinic General Practice Residency to respond to complex dental emergencies and issues through her instruction in endodontic techniques and practices; committed to continuing education in the community and has presented lectures to dental offices throughout the Roanoke Valley and to the Roanoke Valley Dental Society

From the Nomination: “... In the summer of 2018 Dr. Garden and her husband, Ben, and their young son, Tupper, moved back to their hometown of Roanoke. Dr. Garden purchased Roanoke Endodontics, formerly Dr. Robert L. Merian, DDS in August, 2018. … Providing the highest quality in patient care requires constant attention to continuing education opportunities and new advances in diagnostics, instrumentation, and techniques. Because Dr. Garden is committed to the best practices in patient care, she has brought state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to her practice. Roanoke Endodontics uses a new diagnostic, state-of-the-art, small volume cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) to provide highly accurate radiographic images for diagnosis, planning, and treatment of endodontic disease. CBCT provides three-dimensional visualization of teeth, bone, sinuses, and surrounding structures with minimal radiation exposure for the patient, enabling a level of anatomical accuracy and patient care not possible with 2-D technologies such as a standard dental radiograph. Dr. Garden also employs another innovative therapy known as GentleWave® Procedure to clean the highly complex anatomy of the root canal system before a procedure. The GentleWave® Procedure is a minimally invasive alternative to standard root canal treatment that uses a powerful combination of fluids and energy to clean the deepest and most complex portions of the root canal system, including the microscopic spaces that standard root canal treatments can miss. The effectiveness of the GentleWave® Procedure typically allows the tooth to be cleaned and filled in just one session rather than multiple visits. In addition, this protocol helps preserve more of the natural tooth, promoting fast healing and increasing the likelihood of a positive outcome. … Dr. Laura Garden is an accomplished and caring professional, a kind and thoughtful friend, a dedicated community volunteer, and the loving wife and mother of two young sons. She is devoted to both her nuclear and extended family and is a proud Roanoker who is always positive and who always looks for the good in others. … I had to “dig deep” to find out this information, and there are probably many more accomplishments that I do not know about! She was one of only four endodontic residents in her program, and at her graduation one of her professors told me what an outstanding professional and person she is. And aside from her academic and professional accomplishments, she has a heart for helping others, no matter their station in life. … I was also inspired to nominate Laura because she is such a valuable member of the health care community in Roanoke, and because she loves, loves, loves the Roanoke Valley. She is extremely proud to live, work, and raise her family in the city and valley she loves.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Garden: “What isn’t there to love about Roanoke? It is a beautiful town nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains with access to many great outdoor activities. Further, it is a great community of people who enjoy a calmer pace of life where a friendly smile and wave is not lost on a passing stranger on the street. An added bonus is that Roanoke has an amazing cost of living with great schools throughout the valley. My husband and I are biased but, having both grown up here, we are so fortunate to be surrounded by family and friends that we have known for decades. It was very comforting for us to move back and run into an old teacher or a friend’s parents at the grocery store or local restaurant. We instantly felt like part of the community and felt surrounded by that support system.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Garden: “Many people have a fear of the dentist and particularly, root canals. They have long born the brunt of many jokes, i.e. ‘I would rather have a root canal than fold this laundry/take this test/attend this event.’ My hope is that I have created an environment that is comforting and painless to all of my patients and can promote a positive connotation about dental visits in general throughout the Roanoke Valley. We are fortunate to have such caring dentists in this community who want to provide the best treatment to all of their patients. In addition to relieving a patient’s pain, I strive to help them overcome lifelong fears of the dentist through a positive experience in my office. My entire team has an upbeat attitude. From the music we play to the laughs we share, we want a patient to feel welcomed the moment they walk in the door and want them to feel the urge to share their experience with everyone they encounter in the community when they walk out.”