40 Under 40: Dr. Alison Clifton

Dr. Alison Clifton, 39 / Assistant Professor of French, Roanoke College

Dr. Alison Clifton

Now in her eleventh year as a respected faculty member, Dr. Alison Clifton has developed and taught a wide range of French Language courses, as well as course offerings in Phonetics, Linguistics, Francophone Societies, Methods of Teaching Foreign Language and the Culture and History of Quebec. Clifton is a 2020 recipient of the Award for Scholarly Excellence from the Dean of the College; has been awarded a Curriculum Development Grant to support production of new course materials; and has received additional recognition as Lead Organizer of the Faculty Pedagogy Lunches program, the Modern Languages Pedagogy Symposium and as the French Program Lead Contributor for the Department of Modern Languages website. She is adviser for the Roanoke College French Club. She was named to the List of Teachers Ranked Excellent by Their Students, an honor bestowed on instructors with superior student ratings of instruction, and received the Distinguished MA Student Award recognizing academic excellence. “Our Sister Cities program with Saint-Lô, France, enables my students to develop their potential as global citizens while giving back to our city,” she says. “My students have presented cultural programs that enrich the lives of our residents and inspire them to learn more about our ever-changing world.”

Earned Bachelor of Arts in French and International Studies (magna cum laude), Stetson University

Earned Master of Arts, University of Florida

Earned Ph.D. in French and Second Language Acquisition and Teacher Education (SLATE), University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Led her students as Assistant Instructor for two May Terms to study Premedieval and Postmodern Paris, as well as doing fieldwork with students in the study of Comparative Phenology in Ireland

Named a Senior of Distinction in French and a Senior of Distinction in International Studies

Member of Phi Beta Kappa, Delta Phi Alpha National German Honor Society, and Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honor Society

Earned the Diplôme d'etudes en langue française (DELF) awarded by the French Ministry of Education

A speaker and presenter at local, state, national and international modern language conferences and workshops

Served as the Faculty Adviser for the Xi Theta Chi Honor Society

Presented a paper with Dr. Jamie Scalera of Georgia Southern University at the University Association for Contemporary European Studies (UACES) virtual conference to a worldwide audience in September 2021

Presented a paper to the Southern Conference on Language Teaching in Myrtle Beach, SC

Presented at the American Association of Teachers of French international conference at La Pointe-du-Bout Martinique

Peer Reviewed Publications include a chapter in the book La France contemporaine (2020) as part of the French Review Book Series

Authored "Teaching grammatical terminology: a content analysis of popular French textbooks" published by SCOLT Publications in 2019

Currently has two manuscripts under review for publication and an ongoing research project being developed

Maintains professional memberships in the American Association of Teachers of French, the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages, and the Southern Conference on Language Teaching

Dr. Clifton's class raised $1,217 to plant 1,217 trees in Haiti

A Salem Red Sox season ticket holder; regular attendee at the Roanoke Symphony and various events at the Berglund Center; frequent patron of the Taubman Museum; Fleet Feet runner

From the Nomination: “Dr. Alison Clifton is a dynamic educator and mentor, inspiring innovative creativity in her students and colleagues. … Dr. Clifton feels it is important to encourage her students to excel in research and to take opportunities to present at conferences. One of her outstanding Senior French majors recently presented a paper at the Virginia Military Institute.as part of an independent study, with Dr. Clifton as her advisor. Making connections with students is important, and Dr. Clifton has organized evenings of French Songs and Sweets on the Roanoke College campus. She has also organized receptions for students interested in majoring or minoring in French. Students in Dr. Clifton's classes who are involved in theatre, choral, and dance programs have often been pleased to see her in their audiences! … Dr. Clifton feels that community involvement is vital to student growth and development. Her Linguistic students have partnered with classes at East Salem Elementary, a Title I school, to share their passion for French language and learning. The Roanoke College students wrote and illustrated original stories which they read and discussed with elementary school students. All involved in this activity enjoyed making personal connections and expanding their knowledge of the language. … Simply put, Dr. Clifton sets herself apart from others by being herself: a passionate, kind, thoughtful and enthusiastic master teacher! … Dr. Clifton challenges students to think broadly and about how they can do service for others while improving themselves. There is no greater example for a student than to see one's teacher not asking more of you than they do themselves. Dr. Clifton encourages her students to find their greatness while striving for her own and redefining what that means for her students and for herself. Dr. Clifton is an excellent educator who pushes herself to do the best she can for her students every day. She is kind, hardworking, passionate and a constant learner. She teaches with a level of passion that is not only impressive but remarkable considering all that is being asked of teachers right now. She has fought every obstacle that teaching has presented her throughout her career and has triumphed. She is … someone I am so grateful to know, be inspired by and to have been taught by. She is an excellent friend, person and educator who works to be her best daily and succeeds. She is the very definition of someone who works tirelessly to affect positive change and enhance the community.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Clifton: “There is so much to love about our city! The Roanoke Valley offers unique opportunities to explore nature, to experience cultural events that highlight the region’s diversity, and to enjoy people who are passionate about their community. Roanoke’s arts, food scene, international festivals, and commitment to education and innovation celebrate a city that I cherish.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Clifton: “In my role as an educator and mentor at Roanoke College, my passion for life-long learning, the French language, and Francophone cultures has provided my students with opportunities at the national and international levels. Our Sister Cities program with Saint-Lô, France, enables my students to develop their potential as global citizens while giving back to our city. My students have presented cultural programs that enrich the lives of our residents and inspire them to learn more about our ever-changing world.”