40 Under 40: Cody Sexton

Cody Sexton, 34 / Assistant Town Manager/Treasurer, Town of Vinton

Cody Sexton

Roanoke City native and current resident Cody Sexton has steadfastly served two different local governments in the Roanoke Valley in leadership roles, as the Assistant to the County Administrator in Botetourt County and as the Assistant Town Manager/Treasurer in Vinton. His role includes assisting the Town Manager in providing strategic vision and leadership to the organization while directly overseeing the Public Works and Finance Departments; signature projects include the coordination of the Western Virginia Water Authority’s purchase of the Town’s utility system and the transition of a new Finance Director. He is an adjunct professor of public administration and state and local government at Roanoke College, teaching nearly 200 students from across the country over six years. Sexton is currently the youngest local government senior administrator in the Roanoke Valley, is recognized across the state as a leader in the local government profession and is considered an expert in regional planning and funding. “...I get to have an impact on everyone who calls the Town of Vinton and the Roanoke Valley home. Local government often does its job best when it is noticed the least. The trash gets picked up, the water flows, the potholes are filled, the 911 calls are answered and the streets are plowed,” he says. “These and hundreds of other tasks go on every single day without notice but with great impact. We are the steady hand laying the foundation for our communities to thrive.”

Earned Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, with Honors in Philosophy, Roanoke College, 2011

Valedictorian of his class

Earned Master of Public Administration, Virginia Tech, 2013

Earned a graduate certificate in local government management, Virginia Tech, 2013

Became the Assistant Town Manager in Vinton in 2021; added Town Treasurer to his duties in 2022

Active member of the Virginia Local Government Management Association (VLGMA) [this is the primary professional association for local government managers and administrators in the state]

Serves on the Executive Committee and the Communications and Networking Committee for VLGMA

Currently chairs the Roanoke Valley Transportation Planning Organization’s (RVTPO) Transportation Technical Committee (third term as chairman)

Helped guide the creation of two Regional Long Range Transportation Plans, served on the steering committee to create the region’s Transportation and Economic Development priorities, and worked to plan the funding of transportation projects in every locality in the Valley

Volunteers with community events such as the Santa Crawl and Downtown Trick-o-Treating, attending Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce’s events, etc

Co-hosting a 2023 conference in Vinton to bring local government leaders from across the state to the Town to see what is being accomplished in Vinton and in Roanoke County

Member of the Associate’s Society, Roanoke College

From the Nomination: “Cody [Sexton] is a rock star in local government. … Wherever he goes, Sexton knows everyone. From the community to the local government circles in the Valley. He is widely respected among his colleagues as someone who can get the job done and will fight for our communities. While he may not be a political or elected leader in the spotlight, he is a strong and quiet hand guiding many projects along to their completion. His fingerprints are on an ever-growing list of projects far and wide. …In this role, Sexton helps makes the Town organization tick. If Town Council or the Town Manager set a goal, then Sexton is the one who puts the wheels in motion to achieve that goal. His knowledge of local government and budgeting, his gifts of encouraging others, and his regional relationships help Vinton to punch above its weight in the Valley. While much of the Town’s renaissance had already begun upon Sexton’s arrival, his presence will ensure that the momentum seen in these recent years will not diminish. … Sexton lives and breathes his community. As someone who embodies the idea of a public servant, Sexton is never far away from anything that the Town of Vinton is doing. He does not believe that his job is simply 9 to 5. He wants to be a part of what the Town has going on. From helping with the Santa Crawl and Downtown Trick-o-Treating to supporting the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce’s events, Sexton is present and willing to do whatever it takes to help make an event successful. … Sexton is a calm and confident public servant. He is not flashy, and he will never be up front in any picture. However, he is the force that helps many of our communities realize their visions. He knows how to get funding, build organizations, and empower people to get the work of government done. … His relationships with people throughout the region and his service on regional committees demonstrate the broad purview of his interests and his willingness to see us all succeed regardless of political boundary. The Town of Vinton may be the direct recipient of most of his time and energy, but every locality and community is important to him. He demonstrates that every day, and we are lucky to have someone with his talent and passion working for us. Sexton’s personal values set him apart in all phases of work and life. He consistently puts others first in his actions and decision making. In addition, he is always ethical, he empowers those around him, and he serves effectively with incredible humility. Whatever he touches, he leaves it better than he found it. It truly is an honor to nominate Sexton. Our paths crossed during COVID at some regional meetings, and he became a positive example for me and others. I have had the privilege of being mentored by him in many facets of civic leadership and he has helped broaden my skills as a leader in local government. In Sexton, I have witnessed firsthand a young person who is greatly respected not just in local government, but in our community because of the way he inspires others. Like many of us, his plate is extremely full. Yet, he continues to extend himself and graciously offer his time and expertise to help me and co-workers grow professionally. To me, this desire to make others better is the definition of giving back. He continues to inspire me to do more to make sure those around me excel. I am truly grateful our paths crossed professionally, and I appreciate you considering him for this recognition.”