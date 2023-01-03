40 Under 40: Alexander Jones

Alexander Jones, 29 / Principal Planner, Roanoke County

Alexander Jones

As principal planner, Alexander Jones leads the long-range planning division in the Department of Planning; he also manages the social media pages and assists managing other Roanoke County pages to promote community, planning and zoning-related projects to all county citizens. He played a key role in the Hollins Center and Oak Grove Center Plans by creating the branding, logos, marketing materials and summary documents and bringing his community meeting expertise to Roanoke County to get more than 2,000 citizens involved. He plays a key role in each plan’s implementation assisting with ongoing community engagement efforts, landscape designs, transportation projects, and more, and has participated in over 60 community meetings during his five years in the department. “Serving the citizens of Roanoke County is the best and most impactful part of my job,” he says. “I have the privilege of leading the long-range planning of what Roanoke County will look like in five, ten and even twenty years down the road. I’ve been given the opportunity to shape Roanoke County and our region as a place to live, play and work for our future generations. … I am proud the Roanoke Valley has become a place for everyone to feel welcome and that regional partnerships are stronger than ever with our neighboring localities.”

Earned a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture and minors in Public & Urban Affairs and Leadership and Social Change, Virginia Tech, 2017

Active in Student Government (SGA), leading the Virginia Tech Hokie Effect program, and Alumni Association, designing the Virginia Tech Class of 2016 logo and ring, while in college

Interned with the City of Roanoke's Department of Planning, Building, and Development

Constantly working with residents of the County and surrounding localities to anticipate and plan for what the region will look like in years to come

Has designed many other Roanoke County projects, including their Census 2020 outreach, gateways, Tree City USA projects, future VDOT transportation landscaped medians, and more

Assists Roanoke County Economic Development with conceptual site plans for potential investors and graphic design marketing work

Provides assistance to the Town of Vinton with conceptual site plans for potential investors, graphic design work, and landscape architecture expertise

Serves as the Roanoke County staff representative on the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Advisory Committee, planning the new Roanoke County CTE Center that will replace the Burton Center for Arts and Technology in Salem

Serves on the Greater Williamson Road Business Association Board and Roanoke Valley Urban Forestry Council

Served on the City of Roanoke 2040 Plan’s Regionalism Committee and the Brambleton Area Business Association

Has designed the Roanoke County Legislative Agenda handout used in Richmond by our elected officials for three years

Designed the logo and marketing materials for Roanoke County's new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle

Active in the Virginia Tech Alumni community, including the Sons of Saturday podcast, Hokie Club, and Alumni Association

Worked to secure a Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) Achievement Award in 2019 and 2020, and a

American Planning Association Virginia Chapter Old Dominion Innovative Approaches Award in 2020

A member of the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) and American Planning Association (APA)

From the Nomination: “Alexander Jones has been with Roanoke County since September 2017 after graduating from Virginia Tech … Citizens have seen his design work on social media, on the front page of the County’s website, in their mailboxes, in roadway medians, and more all over Roanoke County and the Town of Vinton. Alexander seeks to make the County and all of Virginia’s Blue Ridge a place where current and potential residents want to live, work, play, and grow a family. … Jones is a public servant through and through and strives every day to improve the lives of Roanoke County residents and also the employees of Roanoke County. Alexander is the County's prime marketing expert, and his graphics can be seen on signage, postcards, invitations, and social media posts. He has an eye for design and planning and the region is very blessed to have someone with his skillset in the seat to long range plan the future of Roanoke County. Alexander is able to reach residents at all ages and work to develop a plan that will provide for the needs and wants of all. He is always a joy to work with and is always willing to work across departments to get things done. Alexander has designed the Roanoke County Legislative Agenda handout used in Richmond by our elected officials for three years. This has been noted to be unique to Roanoke County and very useful in the General Assembly. … Jones is the true embodiment of a Roanoke rising Star. He is a dynamic young professional who has worked tirelessly to affect positive change and enhance the community for years and will continue to work tirelessly for years to come. Many have recognized the planning changes in the County, but few know the years of work that go into "overnight successes". Working alongside Alex makes me a better employee and Roanoke a better place to live, work and play. It is a rare talent to be able to be professional and also approachable to all and Alex has mastered that talent. His work in planning will be seen for years to come and he is just getting started! He is one of Roanoke's finest! Jones and his wife are often participating in County and regional events out in the community.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Jones: “I had the opportunity to watch our region change and grow over the years as I was born and raised in Roanoke. I love that the Roanoke region is a true mountain-metro destination, with so many great revitalization efforts and big plans in the works. The continued development and redevelopment of Downtown Roanoke, Rivers Edge, Tanglewood, Explore Park, Downtown Salem, and the Roanoke Valley Greenway system attracted me to return to Roanoke after graduation at Virginia Tech. Over the last five years I have assisted in many of the region's exciting projects as they go from dreams to reality. I enjoy how Roanoke continues to feel like home even as it evolves, and how all our urban amenities remain only minutes away from the endless outdoor amenities. Our region's growth is supported by so many local businesses and festivals year-round now, so I love that there is always something new to do here!”

How does your passion impact our community?

Jones: “Serving the citizens of Roanoke County is the best and most impactful part of my job. I have the privilege of leading the long-range planning of what Roanoke County will look like in five, ten, and even twenty years down the road. As a young professional, I’ve been given the opportunity to shape Roanoke County and our region as a place to live, play, and work for our future generations. My passion for community engagement includes getting as many citizens involved in every plan and public project that I work on. I am proud that the Roanoke Valley has become a place for everyone to feel welcome and that regional partnerships are stronger than ever with our neighboring localities. There are always endless ways to meet other leaders, citizens, and visitors in my role, which is how I find new creative ways to give back to the place I grew up and call home. As Hokie Nation says, Ut Prosim - That I May Serve.”