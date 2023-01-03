40 Under 40: Sarah Henshaw

Sarah Henshaw, 39 / Senior Director, Carilion Clinic

Sarah Henshaw

Sarah Henshaw began her career as a nursing assistant in CCU, becoming an ICU bedside nurse before being promoted to a preceptor in 2014, then unit director in 2018 and now as senior director as of 2021. She currently oversees four inpatient units, one outpatient and five procedural areas in the Cardiovascular Institute at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was a recipient for the 2016 Human Touch Awards and a 2017 ANA Leadership Excellence Award Finalist. Henshaw is also a certified fitness instructor since 2017 and teaches at Ferguson Fitness; she enjoys teaching others how to become stronger and improve their health through exercise. Her enthusiasm has led her to complete the Charlottesville Women’s Four Miler in support of breast cancer and volunteer at IRONMAN; she also volunteers at the American Heart Association and at the Rescue Mission with her kids. “I am always looking for ways that I can volunteer at our local food banks or community outreaches. Most importantly, I purposefully look for opportunities that my children can also volunteer alongside me. I hope one day they look back and realize the impact they had with all the little things we did together. I hope they grow into compassionate adults that never lose their desire to contribute to the greater good of others.”

Graduated from Louisa County High School, 2002

Earned Bachelor’s in Science in Nursing, Radford University, 2006

Earned Master of Science in Nursing - Health Management and Leadership, Western Governors University, 2021

From the Nomination: “Sarah Henshaw is a single mom raising two wonderful kids! Not only is she raising them on her own but she is leading by example and gets them involved in their community. Henshaw makes it look so effortless when in reality I always wonder how she shows up and makes it happen for everyone. She gives 110% in everything she does. She has been an ICU nurse since 2006 and hasn't stopped there. … She has a contagious laugh and a big heart to serve others in her day-to-day life. When she isn't busy saving lives, she's a fitness instructor at a local gym and enjoys teaching others how to move their body. … The challenges she has overcome and the lives she has touched. She started as a nursing assistant, became a bedside nurse, was promoted to a preceptor, then a unit director and is currently a senior director. She's a team-player, a wealth of knowledge, and an incredibly humble person. I'm surprised she hasn't been nominated sooner!"

What do you love about Roanoke?

Henshaw: “What I love most about Roanoke is the unlimited number of outside adventures it has to offer. My two children and I love anything outdoors! From biking on the greenway, to kayaking Carvins Cove, to hiking the many trails Roanoke has to offer with breathtaking views. There is always a new adventure each weekend for us. I also love the people! Being active in our community has brought many new faces into my life. Some who share common interests and others who have helped broaden my own horizons. I have built relationships that I cherish and that motivate me to be a better person, to give more of myself, and to know when I need to take time for myself. I will forever be grateful for the people of Roanoke.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Henshaw: “My time spent as a bedside ICU nurse, specializing in cardiac care taught me the importance of physical health. I have always been very active myself, but my experience has given me a true passion for the health of others. Caring for the patient quickly turned into helping others avoid the need for extensive medical care. I took a role at Ferguson Fitness as an instructor several years ago, and I lead group exercise classes each week. I am always looking for ways that I can volunteer at our local food banks or community outreaches. Most importantly, I purposefully look for opportunities that my children can also volunteer alongside me. I hope one day they look back and realize the impact they had with all the little things we did together. I hope they grow into compassionate adults that never lose their desire to contribute to the greater good of others.”