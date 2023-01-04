40 Under 40: Jessica Beemer

Jessica Beemer, 31 / Assistant Director of Finance & Management Services, Roanoke County

Jessica Beemer

A Certified Public Accountant, Jessica Beemer has many tasks in her role for Roanoke County, including completing the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and assisting in the annual development of the county’s budget. Her assistance in strong financial reporting led her team to be nationally recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association; her department was awarded its 38th consecutive “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and its 35th consecutive “Distinguished Budget Presentation Award” for its Annual Budget Document. Beemer is a member of the Fiscal Advisory Committee for the Roanoke County Animal Control and Protection Agency, as well as treasurer for the Roanoke County Police Foundation. “‘Many hands make light work’ is a saying that I often remind myself,” Beemer says. “Opportunities are all around us in the Valley — I encourage everyone to find what they are passionate about and go all in! There’s something here for everyone!”

Earned Bachelor's in Accounting and Information Systems, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Currently pursuing VGFOA and Radford University Governmental and Nonprofit Assistance Center (GNAC) Certificate

Current President of the Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV)

Previously served other key JLRV leadership roles including: President-Elect, Treasurer, Fund Development Vice President, Administrative Assistant Vice President, and STAR Magazine editor. During her term as Treasurer, Beemer proposed and implemented an updated Investment Policy and was named "Board Member of the Year"

Previously worked for Roanoke County Public Schools as Finance Manager

Ensured that financial operations continued while the COVID-19 pandemic changed workplace management, and assisted in managing detailed reporting for $16,434,730 in additional federal funding through the CARES Act in 2020-21, and $18,294,526 in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)

Previous member of the International Association of School Business Officials (ASBO), chosen as a “2019 Emerging Leader”

Mom of three, participating in their activities as T-ball team mom, Homeroom mom and member of Back Creek Elementary School's PTA

From the Nomination: “Jessica Beemer is a Certified Public Accountant and currently serves as the Assistant Director of Finance & Management Services for Roanoke County. Jessica manages her team while overseeing the technical financial operations of the department, preparing complex financial statements and reports, and coordinating the annual audit of County financial operations and annual audits of four fiscal agents. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Beemer is a committed civil leader. … Beemer is also the busy mom of three, participating in their activities as T-ball team mom, Homeroom mom, and member of Back Creek Elementary School's PTA. In her free time, Beemer enjoys crafting, piano, coffee, and a good book. Beemer does it all - she works full-time, leads a community organization, volunteers her time, and cares for her family. She does each part with unfailing attention to detail and commitment.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Beemer: “Roanoke truly is ‘America's Biggest Small Town.’ As a native of Bedford County, moving to Roanoke felt like moving to the ‘Big City.’ I have thoroughly enjoyed Roanoke's robust city offerings, while also enjoying the rural and suburban feel of the surrounding County. Its natural beauty is breathtaking and its citizens are fantastic. I consider myself lucky to work for Roanoke County and am honored to serve its citizens in both my career and volunteer opportunities. I love every chance I get to be involved in the community and look forward to many years in the Roanoke Valley. "

How does your passion impact our community?

Beemer: "‘Many hands make light work’ is a saying that I often remind myself. If I can lend an extra hand to help in any way, I always say yes. While some might say that this quality is both a strength and a weakness, I would say this philosophy continues to serve me well. I didn't originally go to school to become an accountant, however, after saying ‘yes’ to trying a new class outside my major, I found a passion for a career that helps me give back to the citizens of Roanoke. Likewise, I didn't join the Junior League of Roanoke Valley to become its President; I joined to delve into our community in order to make a collective impact and lifelong friends. Opportunities are all around us in the Valley - I encourage everyone to find what they are passionate about and go all in! There's something here for everyone!"