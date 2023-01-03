40 Under 40: Morgan Romeo

Morgan Romeo, 36 / Executive Director, Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board

Morgan Romeo

Born and raised in Vinton, Morgan Romeo has been serving the Roanoke Valley and Alleghany Highlands in Southwest Virginia in her current role since 2018. She leads the nonprofit organization in providing strategic solutions and programs to assist business and industry and economic development partners with providing a qualified workforce that meets current and future job demand. She serves as the Chair of the Virginia Association of Workforce Directors; as an Executive Committee member and Talent Taskforce Chair for the Blue Ridge Partnership for Health Science Careers; and serves on a variety of Career and Technical Education Advisory Committees for K-12 schools. Romeo also leads her team in planning and coordinating the annual Career Quest event for area grade school students to explore career paths and industries available in the Greater Roanoke area. “I have developed a passion for helping our youth and young adults know just what career opportunities are here, so they aren't left with thinking they have to move to a bigger city or other state to get what they want,” she says. “With our Career Quest events and our organization's close partnerships with our K-12 schools, I hope that we can truly grow and develop our talent pipeline so the Roanoke region's economy can continue to grow and prosper.”

Graduated William Byrd High School, 2005

Earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Foreign Affairs, University of Virginia, 2005

Coaches her son's soccer team with Vinton Booster Club

Previously served as the Assistant Director of the Piedmont Workforce Network serving the Charlottesville and Culpeper regions

Lives with her husband, Tyler, son Lucas (7) and dog Calvin

From the Nomination: “Morgan Romeo serves as the Executive Director for the Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board serving the Roanoke Valley and Alleghany Highlands in Southwest Virginia. …Romeo is a leader who leads from the front. She works tirelessly to advance the workforce development board's initiatives and continue to enhance the programs we offer through grants and partnerships focused on providing quality services to folks in the greater Roanoke area. She provides the staff of the Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board with an environment that allows growth, creativity, and innovation. She invests in her team to help make us the best we can be. She is not afraid to roll up her sleeves and help when the team needs inspiration. Morgan is dedicated to making the workforce system in the Greater Roanoke area better to help create a more skilled workforce, more economic diversity and better opportunities for our citizens.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Romeo: “I love living in an urban area that still has a small town feel and a close-knit sense of community. When I grew up, I never dreamed I would end up living here full-time after college and raising my family here, but now I can't imagine it any other way. The view of the mountains, low cost of living, outdoor life and numerous things to get involved in as a family or individually is amazing.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Romeo: “Over the years of being here with my organization, I have developed a passion for helping our youth and young adults know just what career opportunities are here, so they aren't left with thinking they have to move to a bigger city or other state to get what they want. With our Career Quest events and our organization's close partnerships with our K-12 schools, I hope that we can truly grow and develop our talent pipeline so the Roanoke region's economy can continue to grow and prosper.”