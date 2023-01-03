40 Under 40: Jennifer Tortora

Jennifer Tortora, 39 / Director of Career Services and Employer Engagement, Virginia Tech, Pamplin College of Business

Jennifer Tortora grew up in Southwest Virginia, graduating from Virginia Tech and living in Washington, DC before returning to the area to begin her career at her alma mater in 2015, leading the career development of Pamplin’s undergraduate students and connecting them with jobs, internships and other career-related opportunities. Under her leadership, the Pamplin College of Business has been able to bring necessary career training and resources to students and connect them with hundreds of companies and opportunities through a variety of activities and events, bringing its job placement rate up to an all-time high of 93%. She has led the initiative to operate over 50 events and programs each year and leads the operation of Business Horizons, one of the largest career events in the area that brings together hundreds of hiring companies and thousands of job seekers twice a year. “Having grown up in SWVA, I find myself drawn to our students that want to live and work in the area and passionate about empowering them with the skills needed to begin their careers. Seeking local partnerships and resources that enable students to connect with opportunities in the area is a highlight in my role. It brings me great joy to follow not only the career paths of these young adults each year, but also the positive impact they are making within our region.”

Earned a Bachelor's degree in Apparel, Housing, and Resource Management with a minor in Business Leadership, magna cum laude, Virginia Tech, 2005

Earned an HR Management Certification, George Mason University, 2014

Holds a Professional Human Resources (PHR) certification since 2014

Earned a Hospitality and Event Management Certification, Florida Atlantic University, 2020

Began local area partnerships and employer collaborations to highlight career options in the region to include a partnership with the Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council in 2016 to plan and execute the inaugural job fair on campus that showcased local companies and opportunities to students and community members interested in learning about opportunities to work in the surrounding area

Active member of professional organizations such as SHRM, NACE, SOACE and VACE

A featured speaker/presenter at numerous board meetings, panels, and events at Virginia Tech and across Virginia

Has served as an advisor for the Virginia Tech chapter of Sigma Kappa Sorority

Served as a leader to the Business Horizons student organization at Virginia Tech

Supports the local arts and entertainment industry in the Roanoke Valley and frequently supports other organizations such as the Humane Society of VA, Roanoke Valley SPCA, Feeding Southwest Virginia

From the Nomination: “...Under [Jennifer Tortora’s] leadership, the Pamplin College of Business has been able to bring necessary career training and resources to students and connect them with hundreds of companies and opportunities through a variety of activities and events, bringing Pamplin's job placement rate up to an all-time high of 93%. She has a unique ability to see a need and proactively address it. Since starting her role at Virginia Tech she has led the initiative to start over 40 new events and programs each year. She has taken particular interest in helping local students, students interested in beginning careers in the greater Roanoke Valley, and companies seeking to attract students to live and work in our local area. She began to partner with the Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council in 2016 to plan and execute the inaugural job fair on campus that showcased local companies and opportunities to students and community members interested in learning about opportunities to work in the surrounding area. She continually finds creative ways to bring together local companies and Virginia Tech students through brand recognition opportunities on campus, industry days, local panels, company visits, and more. The college has seen a rise in the percentage of students beginning careers in the New River/Roanoke Valley since she began her role. She leads the operation of Business Horizons, one of the largest career events in the area. This event primarily attracts Virginia Tech students, but is open to the public and frequently hosts alumni, students from surrounding universities, and community job seekers, serving as a resource for the greater community. Even though the placement rate of Pamplin students has reached into the 90th percentile, that still means there is a small percentage seeking help. This smaller percentage tends to be students seeking opportunities in the local area. To meet these needs, Jennifer deployed a post graduate assistance plan for recent alumni still seeking assistance in finding their career home after graduation. This program seeks to continue to offer career assistance to student job seekers through advising services and special event invitations with hiring companies. … Jennifer has a passion for helping students realize their own potential and spot all of the opportunities available to them. With a background of growing up in SWVA, graduating from VT, living and working in major metropolitan areas, creating campus recruiting programs, and now leading the career development of current Virginia Tech students, Jennifer can offer a unique perspective to students. She takes a proactive approach to current trends and/or challenges students have and will face as it relates to their career search process. She creates programs and leads strategies to effect change and position students to put their best foot forward in their career development process. Having grown up in the area, lived in other larger cities, and now raising her own family in the Roanoke Valley, she has a unique perspective to offer the younger generations. She brings both personal and professional experience into her work and has a passion for helping students find the value in all that the Roanoke Valley has to offer. During her time in Pamplin, she has sought to uncover additional ways to showcase local opportunities to students.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Tortora: “I love that there is a little bit of something for everyone here – from the mountains and outdoor activities to the festivals and entertainment to everything in between. Having lived in larger cities before returning to the area, I love that Roanoke offers a lot of the same attractions and opportunities as you would find in more urban areas, but maintains a small-town feel. The quality of life, with family and friends close by, make it a wonderful place to raise my young family!”

How does your passion impact our community?

Tortora: “I am honored that the work I do has the ability to positively affect the lives of undergraduate students and businesses in our community. Having grown up in SWVA, I find myself drawn to our students that want to live and work in the area and passionate about empowering them with the skills needed to begin their careers. Seeking local partnerships and resources that enable students to connect with opportunities in the area is a highlight in my role. It brings me great joy to follow not only the career paths of these young adults each year, but also the positive impact they are making within our region.”