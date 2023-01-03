40 Under 40: Branden Robertson

Branden Robertson, 33 / Director of Quality and Patient Safety, Carilion Clinic

Branden Robertson

In addition to his important role at Carilion, Branden Robertson is a nationally registered paramedic and holds credentials of Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality, Certified Professional in Patient Safety and Certified Professional in Healthcare Risk Management. He speaks at national and international conferences on improving healthcare delivery through the creation of strong sustainable interventions and through formal analysis and served as an exam item writer for the Certified Professional in Healthcare Risk Management examination. Robertson is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives; provides consulting for Patient Safety Evaluation System technologies; and participates on the Virginia Patient Safety Organization Advisory Council and a National Root Cause Analysis Collaborative. “Working for an organization that puts incredible emphasis on improving the health of the communities in which it serves makes acting on my passion —improving safety and inefficiencies of healthcare delivery, both inside and outside the walls of our organization — easy,” Robertson says. “... Southwest Virginia and beyond is being impacted in big ways.”

Earned a Bachelor’s Degree in EMS Leadership, Columbia Southern University, 2021

Associate Degree in Emergency Medical Services from Jefferson College of Health Sciences, 2009

Earned a Master of Public Health, Global Health Focus, Liberty University, 2021

Instructs in Adjunct Faculty position at Radford University Carilion

Previously the Practice Manager for Carilion's Neurosurgery Practice, a multi-site program across Southwest Virginia

Parent of 4, including 2 adopted children through the Department of Social Services of Roanoke City

Passionate about continuing to provide respite care to other foster parents in need (stopped doing respite in July of this year, but continue to support foster parents and potential foster parents)

Volunteer for his church, including the children's ministry

Recently worked with other industry leaders to create an evidence-based action hierarchy tool for the improvement in creating strong, sustainable interventions to improve quality and patient safety (this is being spread and shared with other healthcare instructions and quality related organizations across the country)

From the Nomination: ““Branden Robertson is currently the Director of Quality and Patient Safety at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. … Robertson is charged with creating an environment where safe, efficient, and effective care is delivered to all patients, and does just that in impactful ways. Branden's impacts to healthcare delivery are expanding past the walls of Carilion Clinic, impacting patients with an even broader scope. … Until July of this year, Robertson and his wife, Ashley, were foster parents through the Department of Social Services of Roanoke City and provided rescue to several children in need. [They] have adopted two children in addition to having two of their own, while still providing respite care to other foster parents in need. [They] also volunteer for their church in a variety of ways, the most frequent is their children's ministry.… At 33 years old, and with four children, Robertson … has shown his dedication to this work and our patients through his professional organization involvement, and the credentials which he holds (many of which few professionals in the healthcare space ever hold, much less, all three, CPPS, CPHQ, CPHRM). Robertson challenges his team to be their best, both personally and professionally, and the fruits of that labor are evident.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Robertson: “Roanoke is the epitome of a melting pot of culture, food, landscape and others. Roanoke’s outdoor offerings, which are situated in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, makes it an ideal area for anyone. Roanoke is rarely without something to do. There are festivals or events throughout the area, year-round, catering to all cultures, religions and interests."

How does your passion impact our community?

Robertson: “Working for an organization that puts incredible emphasis on improving the health of the communities in which it serves, makes acting on my passion, improving safety and inefficiencies of healthcare delivery, both inside and outside the walls of our organization, easy. When my passion and the organization’s mission align, we have the ability to impact the community; in this case, Southwest Virginia and beyond, is being impacted in big ways.”