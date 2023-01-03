40 Under 40: Ashley Fiore

Ashley Fiore, 39 / Chief Business Intelligence Officer, KlariVis

Ashley Fiore

Ashley Fiore is not just an integral part of KlariVis’ success but is a key driver of its platform. Taking the remarkable initiative to intimately understand Power BI, she was one of two team members who experimented with Microsoft Power BI on her own time to see if it could be used to solve this problem, eventually conceptualizing the right solution to propose and sell the idea to the rest of the management team. Fiore became an experienced developer without formal training, made even more powerful by her knowledge and background in finance and having previously served as a controller for a bank. She now manages a team of developers and has positioned herself as a technologist, understanding the significant need for a streamlined business intelligence tool that enables executives to make strategic business decisions quickly and efficiently. “I’d like to think that my impact is like throwing a pebble in a pond,” Fiore says. “If even one person sees me and thinks, ‘she did it, so I can too,’ then I’ve made a difference that will be felt endlessly. I think the example we live by is our biggest and most far-reaching legacy.”

Served as the treasurer of her son’s Boy Scouts pack, Pack 50 of Roanoke, 2015

Served for The Historical Society of Western Virginia, 2015-17

Actively participates in various church and community service projects

Fiercely committed to ongoing development, ensuring community financial institutions’ changing needs are met; stays abreast of the latest technology developments and identifies ways to enhance the platform

From the Nomination: “Simply put, Ashley Fiore is extraordinary. … She is the definition of a self-starter and is a true role model for her peers and colleagues across the industry. Fiore goes above and beyond her role, constantly seeking ways to enhance the platform. … Because of her extensive experience in financial management for both community banks and credit unions, Fiore understands the significant need for a streamlined business intelligence tool that enables executives to make strategic business decisions quickly and efficiently. Combining that understanding with her incredible drive for identifying tangible solutions, as well as her commitment to community financial institutions – who fuel local communities and economies – Fiore took on the role of coder and programmer to create the KlariVis platform without an experiential background or formal training. KlariVis now empowers financial institutions across the country by providing self-service access to interactive data dashboards. As a result, an entire institution can quickly interpret and act upon high value data that is important to serve its customers and communities. Fiore’s efforts have not stopped there. To continuously refine the platform, she now manages a team of developers and has positioned herself as a technologist – a powerful combination for the team. Additionally, her intimate understanding of the platform has proven invaluable for KlariVis’ sales team. She works with clients and prospects in a unique way, having insight into their business challenges as well as how technology can solve their unique pain points. … Ultimately, Fiore is the ‘person behind the curtain,’ providing tremendous input and work towards creating the platform. She continues to prove exceptional with taking the executive team’s ideas and connecting them to create something actionable. According to KlariVis’ CEO Kim Snyder, ‘We would not have a product without her.’ Her tenacity and willingness to put in more work than expected also sets Fiore apart. Mediocrity is not in her DNA and her continued efforts show that. Even more awe-inspiring, she has done it all while raising four children and prioritizing family values and work-life balance. Fiore is truly a force to be reckoned with and deserving of being recognized for her accomplishments as a Roanoker 40 Under 40. Her work thus far has made a deep impact on our industry, and it will be exciting to see what more she accomplishes.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Fiore: “I love all that Roanoke has to offer. We have amazing parks, festivals and concert venues. We have great main street businesses and wonderful restaurants. We have access to beautiful hiking and mountain biking which also lends itself to some amazing views, and the people who live here are genuinely good people who care about our communities. Roanoke just has so much to offer.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Fiore: “I am just one person in my community, but I am doing my best to represent it well and support it whenever I can. I’d like to think that my impact is like throwing a pebble in a pond. If even one person sees me and thinks, ‘she did it, so I can too,’ then I’ve made a difference that will be felt endlessly. I think the example we live by is our biggest and most far-reaching legacy. There are so many deserving people in the Roanoke area that it truly is an honor to be nominated for Roanoke’s 40 Under 40. I am thankful for the support of my family and friends, the opportunities that I have been given, the mentors I’ve had and still have, and the grace of God; I wouldn’t be where I am without them.”