40 Under 40: Jacquelyn Persiani

Jacquelyn Persiani, 30 / Deputy Sheriff-Sergeant, Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office

Sergeant Jacquelyn Persiani was selected to be a member of the Emergency Response Team in 2017 and became commander in 2022, responding to emergencies as well as ensuring each deputy is proficient in defensive tactics. She is the lead defensive tactics instructor for the sheriff’s office; supervises the community outreach division; and works hard to reach every corner of Roanoke, from the schools, TRIAD group, neighborhood watches and other county departments. The community can often find her cooking hot dogs, educating the public on safety, playing with kids and handing out department merchandise. Persiani is currently in LE Basic Academy, Basic Jailor/Court Services Academy, SWAT School, Gracie Survival Tactics Instructor, Chemical Munitions Instructor and FBI Executive Leadership School. She is an avid athlete, participating in the Blue Ridge Marathon and running for the Herren Project, a nonprofit organization that works with individuals and families dealing with addiction. “My passion is service to others,” she says. “Through my role as the supervisor of the Community Outreach division of the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office, I am able to interact with and serve the people of the greater Roanoke Valley.”

Earned a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology, Bridgewater College, 2014

Currently pursuing a Master’s in Accounting from Liberty University

From the Nomination: “...Jacquelyn Persiani has accomplished a lot for someone of her age as well as being a female in a predominately male profession. She is a true asset to our department and our deputies are proud to serve next to her. Persiani has a gift that I have not seen in many people. She can interact with people of all ages and walks of life. Everywhere we go, she brings a smile and a conversation. Along with this, she also challenges our deputies in every aspect of physical training to ensure they are prepared for what they may encounter. She leads our tactical team with a level of enthusiasm and strength that makes people want to follow her into any dangerous situation. Persiani is a true leader that makes a huge difference for the services our community receives.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Persiani: “What I love most about Roanoke is the unique setting. You can go from hiking in the beautiful mountains on the Appalachian Trail to enjoying a community event in the streets of historic downtown Roanoke all in one weekend.”

How does your passion impact our community?

