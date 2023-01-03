40 Under 40: Brandon Stinnett

Brandon Stinnett, 35 / Owner, The Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro

Brandon Stinnett

After driving tractor trailer trucks to save enough money to go to culinary school — including cooking for himself as well as those who happened to stay in the same truck stops as him — Brandon Stinnett launched his business in 2019 first with The Lazy Bulldog Food Truck, following with a brick and mortar bistro on Williamson Road in 2022. Stinnett had to get creative with business during the pandemic, choosing to feed the first responders, police and local schools in the area; he also let every kid eat for free during the pandemic to lighten the burden on families and hosts an annual Toy Drive during the holidays. Stinnett is the chef/host of “Cookin’ in the Mornin’” on WDBJ7 morning news and a member of the Williamson Road Business Association. “To me, if you go out with your family to eat a nice dinner and you're spending your money to do so, it’s my responsibility as a chef and restaurateur to give you the best possible meal I can give you. So far, I feel I’ve lived up to that. I love doing community events! When I bring my truck out, I have the same focus on my meal preparation as I do in the restaurant. Whether it’s a paid event or a free event, I only bring the best to the table and my staff knows that this is what Lazy Bulldog is all about!”

Roanoker Magazine 2023 Dining Awards winner: Gold for Top Chef; Platinum for Best New Restaurant, Best Family - Friendly Restaurant, Best Place for Lunch, Place you could visit 24/7/365, Best Food Truck He also won Silver for Best Burgers, Best Hollins/North County Restaurant from The Roanoker Dining Awards

Roanoker Magazine 2022 Dining Awards winner: Gold for Best Food Truck

“Brandon has always had a dream of owning a food truck and starting his own business. Just as he was starting to accomplish his dream and get his business off to a good start, the COVID pandemic hit. He faced a lot of adversity during that time due to cancellations and closings of many events in the community. Although it was a time of great uncertainty for small business owners, he persevered and never gave up. Since then, he not only managed to keep the Lazy Bulldog food truck going strong, he's also been able to launch the opening of the Lazy Bulldog Bistro on Williamson Road. … You can find his Lazy Bulldog food truck at the many various events and businesses throughout the community. He also provides catering services to private business events and weddings. During the height of the pandemic, he provided free kids meals to families. He has held school supply drives in the past to support the school system and this year, he delivered cases of hand sanitizer to various schools in the community. What sets Stinnett apart is his drive, determination and creativity. When he sets his mind to getting something done, he does what it takes to follow through with it. When he found the spot for his bistro, he remodeled it himself to fulfill the vision he had for what he wanted it to look like. He listens to his customers and is always coming up with different foods to add to his menu. Though he doesn't have formal education on operating a business or formal training in culinary arts, he has motivation and is very passionate about what he does. Prior to this, he has worked for different companies, both big and small, and has been able to take what he's learned from each employer to start his own business. The biggest factor at the core of his drive and determination is his children, who you'll often see helping him at both the bistro and on the food truck. Being a single father, he is teaching them valuable lessons on never giving up on their dreams, working hard to achieve the goals they set and being productive members of society.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Stinnett: “Honestly, the people are fantastic. You know, you watch the news and you see all these people in other cities going crazy, no sense of community at all. I don’t feel or see that here in Roanoke. The customers that come in to dine with me come from all backgrounds and I get to know every single one of them. They are ALL great people and honestly, my guests feel like family to me.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Stinnett: “So, I’ve been told throughout my almost four years of being in business now that Roanoke has just some of the most amazing restaurants around. I wanted to live up to that when I opened Lazy Bulldog. I have catered my menu during my time in business to check every box on what a family would want to eat. I use only fresh ingredients, if I can't get something, I take it off the menu. To me, if you go out with your family to eat a nice dinner and you're spending your money to do so, it’s my responsibility as a Chef and as a Restaurateur to give you the best possible meal I can give you. So far, I feel I’ve lived up to that. I love doing community events! When I bring my Truck’s out, I have the same focus on my meal preparation as I do in the Restaurant. Whether it’s a paid event or a free event, I only bring the best to the table and my staff knows that this is what Lazy Bulldog is all about!”