40 Under 40: Matthew Hubbard

Matthew Hubbard, 38 / Senior Vice President and Market President, American National Bank and Trust

Matthew Hubbard grew up in Rocky Mount, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in Economics from Radford University in 2006. He later attended the Virginia School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia and earned a Masters of Business Administration from The College of William and Mary. When HomeTown Bank was acquired by American National Bank and Trust in 2019, Matthew was asked to solicit, manage and expand key commercial banking relationships as Vice President and Commercial Banking Officer in Roanoke. After working for several years, Hubbard’s eagerness to learn, plus his leadership and commitment to the company, landed him the role of Senior Vice President and Market President of the Franklin and Smith Mountain Lake markets. He helped fundraise to Keep Roanoke City Public Pools open and raised over $53,000 to open Washington Park and Fallon Park pools for the summer of 2021. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at the Science Museum of Western Virginia and is a member of the Roanoke Chamber of Commerce. “Working in banking, I’ve seen firsthand how my role and our bank as a whole, has and continues to make positive impacts on people’s businesses, and more importantly their lives, all of which are within the Roanoke Valley region,” he says.

Attended the RMA Commercial Lending School at East Carolina University, 2013-15

A member of Beta Gamma Sigma and part of the International Business Honor Society; also nominated by his classmates and won the Student Contribution Award.

Contributed and participated in the Roanoke Valley Saves Campaign

Active in efforts to fundraise for many different organizations which include, but are not limited to, The West End Center, Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia, Feeding America Southwest Virginia, Angels of Assisi, The Grandin Theater, United Way, Roanoke Valley Gives, Boy Scouts of America, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia and many more

Backbone Club Member from January 2014-December 2015

Volunteered for Habitat for Humanity

Served on the Board of Directors at The Grandin Theatre Foundation from January 2013 – December 2018; was Co-Chair of the Property Committee from 2013-2014, At-Large Board Member from 2015-2016, and Vice President from 2017- 2018

Served on the Board of Directors with the Blue Ridge Mountains Council of the Boy Scouts of America; an Eagle Club committee chair and nominated committee member from January 2017 to December 2020.

In 2018, Matthew was nominated and selected by his peers to represent Roanoke Valleys most accomplished and innovative young leaders who are committed to their professional growth by raising funds and awareness for The Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Foundation. He was so dedicated to helping better the lives of children and adults living with cystic fibrosis that he raised over $10,000 for the foundation.

Owns and manages residential, commercial, industrial properties and advertisement billboards throughout the Roanoke Valley and Franklin County region

Co-owns a Cattle business that sells 100% grass-fed beef cattle and helps with overseeing the acquisition, growth, and harvesting of the Angus Cattle within the company

From the Nomination: “Matthew [Hubbard] … takes great pride in connecting with his community and thriving to make it a better place. His compassion, open mind and willingness to make a positive impact on our community shows by his involvement, dedication and service through different organizations. … Hubbard is a high-performing banking, finance and real estate leader. His background in commercial banking, credit administration, sales, entrepreneurial skills and bank management are unbeatable. He is known for developing and retaining strong relationships with his clients, co-workers and community. He continues to inspire people in and out of the workplace by making positive, strong and influential marks on the individuals he meets. He is a very compassionate person who wants to see others rise, grow and expand. His selflessness, ambition, talents, empathy, appreciation for life and others are just some of the attributes that set him apart. These characteristics also attract people to him and allow him to thrive in his careers. … From an early age he was inspired by his parent’s work ethic, spiritualism, and entrepreneurial abilities. … When Hubbard is not working at the bank or on his other business ventures, he enjoys fly fishing, hunting, running and playing soccer in an adult soccer league. Above all, he is dedicated to fatherhood and spends most of his quality time with his wife and children. He has three wonderful children, Harper (8), Ellis (7), and Hatcher (2). He enjoys taking them hiking, fishing, boating, skiing, coaching their soccer teams, and spending as much time with them as possible outside his busy work schedule. I could not nominate a better candidate for the 4th annual Roanoker Magazines 40 under 40 … He is an amazing dad, exemplifies strong leadership qualities, is very active in the community, is looked up to by his peers and has excelled in his professions. He continuously strives to be better by learning new skills, never giving up, and staying positive.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Hubbard: “There is so much to love about Roanoke, and the surrounding area. The fact that you’re only a short drive away from great hiking, mountain biking, or SML, is so hard to beat. In addition, our area has such a great music and arts scene, fantastic museums, and excellent restaurants. However, what I love most about this area is the overall sense of community, which is hard to find in much bigger cities. It’s very common that no matter where you venture off to within our area, there’s a pretty good chance you’re going to run into someone you know, and I love that.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Hubbard: “Working in banking, I've seen first hand how my role and our bank as a whole, has and continues to make positive impacts on people's businesses, and more importantly their lives, all of which are within the Roanoke Valley region. Further, as I've been given the privilege to become a leader within my organization, I've obtained a passion in helping bring out the best in others, while helping them succeed in what they do, both professionally and personally.”