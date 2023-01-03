40 Under 40: Jordan Ryan

Jordan Ryan, 38 / PGA Golf Pro, Head Golf Pro, Hunting Hills Country Club

Jordan Ryan began his golf career working as an Assistant Golf Professional at the Army Navy Country Club in Fairfax while in college. Gaining invaluable experience (which includes accompanying President Barack Obama several times for golf!), he attained and received a PGA of America, Class A Member wherein he received his PGA Golf Pro status in 2016. As the Hunting Hills Country Club Head Golf Professional, his instructional experience extends to conducting private and group lessons and clinics working with junior golfers and men's and women’s teams. Ryan successfully created member-run Tournament Committees along with Handicap Committees to create consistency for Club events and created revenue streams for multiple departments with the country club. He spearheaded the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame, has coordinated and coached a PGA Junior League team in The Junior Golf Program and recently created his own business, Three Putt Par, LLC to purchase the merchandise in the golf shop at Hunting Hills from its previous owners. “I try to ‘Grow the Game of Golf’ by trying to be considerate and compassionate with my customer base; dealing with everything from delivering a memorable experience to offering fair price points. I try to live my life with the same mindset; pay it forward, be a good person, buy local, support the community.”

Earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Golf Management, Coastal Carolina University, 2008

Served as a Golf Instructor at Hollins University where he developed, planned and taught an Introduction to Golf Program class encompassing all aspects of golf for the 2020 Fall semester

Served as Head Golf Professional for Augustine Golf Club in Stafford, Virginia, 2021

From the Nomination: ““... Jordan [Ryan] began his golf career early working as an Assistant Golf Professional at the Army Navy Country Club in Fairfax, VA while in college. While at Army Navy he learned the ins and outs of the Pro Golf Shop operations while managing a staff of 15, hiring employees, writing the schedules, and working as a direct supervisor for the day-to-day operations. He also learned all aspects of running golf tournaments which led to his managing the operations for more than 50 tournaments and events held annually as well as running a weekly men’s league with more than 25 events throughout the golf season. … Ryan is a big supporter of youth activities which is evident in his enthusiasm for golf clinics and junior golf activities. He is also interested in working with the Veterans Golfers Association in an effort to create awareness for golf in Roanoke. His brother, a retired 20 year Army Veteran, along with retired Veteran golf members of Hunting Hills, are the impetus for his wanting to grow this Association. On a separate note, but yet a strong hallmark of who Ryan is, he has recently begun fostering a dog from the shelter. The dog was brought in as a stray with a broken leg and when Ryan saw her, his heart melted. She is not only being fostered during her recovery, she has also found her forever home. Ryan is very much an animal person and is interested in not only ‘talking the talk’ but ‘walking the walk’ as well. Ryan also prides himself on his family; and it was wanting to be with his family that most excited him about being a Golf Pro in Roanoke. His sister, Katie Martin, is a NICU nurse at Carilion; her husband, Jason Martin, owns two restaurants in downtown Roanoke; his brother, Michael Ryan, recently retired after 20 years’ service in the United States Army and moved his family to Roanoke, and his mom, Valerie Brown, is Executive Director of the Williamson Road Area Business Association. The best description of Ryan is family and he’s happy to say that loud and proud. Ryan’s drive, determination, and excitement for what he does gives him that edge when considering what sets him apart from colleagues. Jordan wants people to succeed, whether it’s in learning how to putt, or how to improve their golf swing, or in encouraging someone to just become a part of something bigger than themselves and then having fun achieving those milestones. Jordan is their best cheerleader. … Whether working with juniors, seniors, men’s or women’s leagues, Jordan thinks with his heart as well as his head and leads with confidence and determination. While working at Army Navy Country Club and because of its location in Washington, Ryan had the opportunity to meet many famous political figures including a few Presidents when they came out to play golf. He also had the opportunity to work with members of the Secret Service – learning a lot of what it takes to protect the President of the United States. Because of his seniority at the Club, Ryan was involved with being a part of the team that organized the protocol for the rounds of golf, and accompanied the President and his party as they played. As a result of these experiences he proudly showcases a signed picture of himself and then-Present Barack Obama in his office. A good day of golf.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Ryan: “My family is here. My family has all relocated here from around the country; it is a gift to live so close to my family. I may not originally be from Roanoke but between the people and the beautiful landscape, I have quickly come to call it my home.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Ryan: “In a word, empathy. Everyday at work, I try to "Grow the Game of Golf". I do this by trying to be considerate and compassionate with my customer base; dealing with everything from delivering a memorable experience to offering fair price points. I try to live my life with the same mindset; pay it forward, be a good person, buy local, support the community.”