40 Under 40: Dionte Hall

Dionte Hall, 30 / Education Specialist, The Foundry

Dionte Hall

In addition to his role at The Foundry, Roanoke City native Dionte Hall is also a mental health associate at Rivermont School Roanoke Southwest, assistant football coach at Hidden Valley High School and a lyrical artist performing as Taye the Truth. His contributions include therapeutic management of students with developmental and behavioral challenges, and numerous spoken word and music performances, including the Roanoke Cultural Collective’s Juneteenth Celebration, Emerge at the Taubman Museum of Art, Henry Street Cultural Festival and many others. Hall’s vast volunteer work spans more than a decade and includes neighborhood parks and recreation, math tutor, nursing home, local churches, mentoring and youth programs. He also helped launch The Hill Church, a multi-cultural community of faith focused on making an impact in the lives of others. He is the 2021 recipient of the Neighborhood Arts Award, as well as the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major for Justice. His work focuses on meeting a student’s educational and therapeutic needs to ensure they become lifelong learners and successful adults. “It's always cool when a kid approaches me and tells me they saw me perform,” he says. “I want to use my passions to promote self-expression in my community and I believe that I have already taken the first step.”

Graduated from William Fleming High School, 2009

Earned B.A. in sports management, UVA Wise, 2014

Recently received an arts and culture grant to complete another project that uses his work as an artist to have positive outcomes in the community

Youth advocate work with the STRIVE Economic Empowerment organization resulted in community improvement and neighborhood development

Member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity

Volunteered in the Awana’s program at First Baptist Church and as a youth leader at the Acts 2 Ministry

From the Nomination: “Dionte Hall is an ambitious leader who leverages his creativity, consciousness, and inspiration to propel his city into the future. … Driven by his own struggles as a youth, Hall uses his fun-loving and docile nature to foster youth development and self-expression. Professionally, his contributions have included coaching varsity football, therapeutic management of students with developmental and behavioral challenges, and numerous spoken word and music performances…. Hall knows that his impact is not limited to his professional roles. He also leads through his volunteerism. … Hall leverages his distinct skillset and experiences in three primary areas. After playing football in high school and in college, he has served as an assistant and head coach here in the Roanoke Valley. His leadership with the Hidden Valley Eagles and Titans has resulted in improved athletic performance while also developing positive relationships with students that allow him to also share important life skills. As a mental health associate at the Rivermont School and The Foundry, Hall has supported students and families throughout the Roanoke region. His work is focused on meeting a student’s educational and therapeutic needs to ensure they become lifelong learners and successful adults. His greatest passion is found in his work as an artist. After keeping his artistic work mostly private for nearly ten years, ‘Taye the Truth’ has burst onto the scene with great impact. … Hall’s commitment to Roanoke is truly inspirational and deserving of being recognized as 40 Under 40 for his career achievements, community involvement, and accolades. His path as an artist increases his impact. His roots in the community have given him an up close and personal connection with those he engages. He has intentionally leveraged all his skill, talents and experiences to make a meaningful difference. Perhaps one of Hall’s most impressive attributes is his humble approach to serving. I am personally grateful for all the work he has done for our city and region.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Hall: “It's my home. I've seen its growth throughout my lifetime and I see its potential.The budding art community and being a part of building the ‘scene.’ The diversity, especially all of the cultural restaurants.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Hall: “My two passions are music/art and youth. I've been blessed with several opportunities to impact the next generation through Rivermont, The Foundry, The Acts 2 ministries and coaching. I have also been involved in the growth of Roanoke's urban music scene with plenty of opportunities to perform my music here locally. A few of those events include Lucy Addison's fall dance concert and several back to school events. It's always cool when a kid approaches me and tells me they saw me perform. I want to use my passions to promote self-expression in my community and I believe that I have already taken the first step.”