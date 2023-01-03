40 Under 40: Rachael Clark

Rachael Clark, 30 / Associate Director of Residence Life & Housing, Roanoke College

Rachael Clark

In her role at Roanoke College, Rachael Clark persevered during the height of the pandemic when the department was down by two-thirds of the staff, training and mentoring new members in an office restructure. She serves an additional role on campus as the LGBTQ+ coordinator for the campus, working with students in a variety of ways such as matching them with a mentor; offering them help and advocating for the student as a need arises; and is sponsoring a new intentional living community for next fall where students will be housed without regard for gender or sex. Clark is a two-time recipient of South Eastern Association of Housing Officers (SEAHO) Outstanding Service Award for the Commonwealth of Virginia (2019-20); won “Advisor of the Year” for her work as the advisor to the student group RC Pride; and won the 2022 Garren Diversity Award from the Office of Multicultural Affairs. She is a member of Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honor Society, Alpha Chi National College Honor Society and Psi Chi International Honor Society in Psychology. “My hope is that students feel so welcomed and included at Roanoke College over their academic journeys that they come to find this area to be ‘home’ to them. I’d love to see students stay in the community to enter the workforce, serve the community and meet community needs, commit themselves to local citizenship and add to the vitality of the Roanoke Valley.”

Earned Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a minor in Sociology, Flagler College, 2014

Earned Master of Arts in Student Affairs Administration in Higher Education, Ball State University, 2015

Helped to keep the department running; has mentored the next generation; and has found a way to match the needs of our students with college goals

From the Nomination: “This nominee … is an outstanding example of what it means to be a professional. … Like many housing departments, cutbacks during COVID were part of business. However, for our department, it meant that we lost two positions permanently… This nominee kept working diligently as we worked to restructure the department in a way that played to all of our strengths. Insightful ideas, fruitful meetings, and deliberate conversations with students, faculty, and other staff led us to a refined department ready for whatever came our way. … The director was out on medical leave and came back to find fully trained professionals awaiting. The new staff had received all their training; had already been presenting to parents and students; were active in summer orientation; were attending committee meetings; were planning student staff training; and were already receiving accolades from across the campus community. … Finally, this nominee serves an additional role on campus. They are the LGBTQ+ coordinator for our campus. This means that they work with students in a variety of ways. Matching them with a mentor, offering them help and assistance; advocating for the student as a need arises are just a few ways they interact with these students. In this role, the nominee has been able to assist in the assignment of roommates in a way unparalleled in previous years. With the rise in students who are beyond the binary, our campus has an advocate for them. … I think the thing that sets Clark apart from other nominees is the fact that she does much of her work from a place of passion. Sure, she is paid for her position; however, she has a zeal for her job that is unparalleled. She wants the students that she works with to have more opportunities and fewer challenges than she has….”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Clark: “What I love most about Roanoke is the sense of community. It’s a beautiful blend of big and small – metro city and mountain town. From the stunning mountains and views, festivals and celebrations, and the beautiful parks and trails, it is an incredible community to call home. I am a firm believer in genuine, authentic conversations and relationship building, and there is no better place for that than Roanoke. There are opportunities for individuals of all walks of life to experience, and everyone is able to immerse themselves in something they are passionate about. There is a rich diversity woven throughout the city and neighborhoods. It’s been a wonderful place to grow as a person and professional, and I couldn’t think of a more desirable place to raise my family.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Clark: “I am passionate about Roanoke College and the students we serve. Our LGBTQ+ population on campus is growing, and it is providing a fountain of diversity that is just stunning to witness and exciting to be a part of. It is life-giving and life-changing. My hope is that students feel so welcomed and included at Roanoke College over their academic journeys that they come to find this area to be ‘home’ to them. I’d love to see students stay in the community to enter the workforce, serve the community and meet community needs, commit themselves to local citizenship, and add to the vitality of the Roanoke Valley.”